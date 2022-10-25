Bonnie & Clyde The Musical set to return to the West End Oct 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas A part-time waitress and a petty thief crossed paths, together they became the most notorious crime couple that the world has ever seen. Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is set to return to the West End at the Garrick Theatre for a strictly limited season, opening on Saturday 4 March 2023 Keep an eye on our news page for further updates on Bonnie & Clyde The Musical.

He was a man who detested poverty and searched for a means to an end, she just wanted something more. In the midst of the harrowing Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were able to completely change their status from small-town nobodies to America’s most prominent folk heroes. Following their rise to fame, they became a nightmare in the eyes of Texas law.

Now, their story is coming to life on stage. Woven together through fear, lust, love and crime this electric love adventure details the astonishing events that led to Bonnie & Clyde capturing the world's attention and holding it for generations to come. Featuring songs such as ‘Raise A Little Hell’, ‘This World Will Remember Me’ and ‘Made In America’, this musical is an unmissable event.

Propelled by their relentless desire to escape the poverty of West Dallas and forced on the run, the young lovers resort to robbery and murder as a means of survival. As the duo’s names grow from state to state, their inevitable end draws near.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended), a Tony Award-nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard), arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti Lupone: Live, Annie, Get Your Gun). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis) Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX, Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter’s Girl, Nativity The Musical), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken), Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked).

Casting for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical will be announced in due course.

