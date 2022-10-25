Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Bonnie & Clyde The Musical set to return to the West End

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    A part-time waitress and a petty thief crossed paths, together they became the most notorious crime couple that the world has ever seen. Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is set to return to the West End at the Garrick Theatre for a strictly limited season, opening on Saturday 4 March 2023 Keep an eye on our news page for further updates on Bonnie & Clyde The Musical.

    Bonnie & Clyde The Musical set to return to the West End
    Bonnie & Clyde The Musical set to return to the West End

    About Bonnie & Clyde The Musical 

    He was a man who detested poverty and searched for a means to an end, she just wanted something more. In the midst of the harrowing Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were able to completely change their status from small-town nobodies to America’s most prominent folk heroes. Following their rise to fame, they became a nightmare in the eyes of Texas law. 

    Now, their story is coming to life on stage. Woven together through fear, lust, love and crime this electric love adventure details the astonishing events that led to Bonnie & Clyde capturing the world's attention and holding it for generations to come. Featuring songs such as ‘Raise A Little Hell’, ‘This World Will Remember Me’ and ‘Made In America’, this musical is an unmissable event.

    Propelled by their relentless desire to escape the poverty of West Dallas and forced on the run, the young lovers resort to robbery and murder as a means of survival. As the duo’s names grow from state to state, their inevitable end draws near.

    The cast and creatives of Bonnie & Clyde The Musical

    Bonnie & Clyde The Musical has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended), a Tony Award-nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard), arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti Lupone: Live, Annie, Get Your Gun). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis) Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX, Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter’s Girl, Nativity The Musical), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken), Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked)

    Casting for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical will be announced in due course. 

    Bonnie & Clyde The Musical coming soon

    It was a love story that shook the world and cemented Bonnie & Clyde as folk legends. Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is coming soon!  

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: Felicity Kendal, Jonathan Coy, Matthew Kelly, Tracy-Ann Oberman. Noises Off,

    Noises Off is coming to the West End for a limited run

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Before The Play That Goes Wrong, there was Noises Off. Inspiring a generation of farce productions, Noises Off is con... Read more

    Text: Dirty Dancing. The Classic Story on Stage. | Image: pink background, Johnny dressed in black shirt and trousers is facing the left and holding

    Dirty Dancing announces cast ahead of its return to the West End

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Nobody puts Dirty Dancing in a corner! The smash hit theatre sensation Dirty Dancing is back, shaking and shimmying i... Read more

    Agatha Christie

    The Mousetrap announces a new cast ahead of its anniversary performance

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Written by the best-selling novelist of all time Agatha Christie, the timeless and genre-defining murder mystery The ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies