Interview with the cast of Bonnie & Clyde Feb 10, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas How do you express your love? Words of affirmation or physical touch? For bored waitress Bonnie Parker and small-town con Clyde Barrow, their passion for each other showed itself through stolen cars and acts of murder. They were together through it all, from the barren wastelands of The Great Depression era in West Dallas, to when they met their end in Louisiana, but across all fifty states, they carved a legacy that would see them become the most infamous crime couple in history. Ahead of Valentine's Day we chatted with five cast members of Bonnie & Clyde, Frances Mayli-McCann (Bonnie Parker), George Maguire (Buck Barrow) Jokie Steel (Blanche Barrow) Dom Hartley-Harris (Preacher) and Cleve September (Ted Hinton) to get an idea of their romantic plans. We kicked things off by asking them what they love the most about the show and their character - because if you don’t love yourself, then how are you supposed to love someone else?

Q&A with the cast of Bonnie & Clyde

1. What do you love most about the show/your character?

Frances: I love Bonnie's feisty nature. For women at that time, she definitely holds her own and doesn’t play into the stereotype. It’s fun to play an outlaw.

George: I love the writing of both the music and the book. It makes my job easy, thrilling and lovely.

Cleve: I think the thing I love most about the show is the storytelling, especially through music. What I love about Ted most is that he has such a warm heart, and tends to put others before himself.

Jodie: I love how dangerous and dark the story is but how love drives and lifts it up, which actually ties in with my favourite part of my character- she is fearless in so many moments simply because she loves Buck so fiercely.

Dom: I love the preacher’s passion. I love the unrelenting determination in his pursuits. And I LOVE his songs!

2. What's your love language?

Frances: Food. Is that a love language? It’s definitely the way to my heart.

George: I think music is. There’s no better language. Did you mean an actual language? Ha! I still say music.

Cleve: I think that my love language is quality time.

Jodie: My love language is acts of service, life is so crazy hectic so someone helping me out with just general life stuff and things like washing means the world!

Dom: I definitely show my love through ‘acts of service’. I love gifting things to family and friends. I love cooking for people. I really enjoy hosting.

3. Secret admirers, sweet or creepy?

Frances: I guess the idea is sweet unless it’s taken too far, then definitely creepy.

George: Creepy and pointless. Tell the person you admire them for goodness sake. They might like it. They also might not.

Cleve: Sweet… as long as it's not taken too far.

Jodie: I think secret admirers are super cute- unless you find out where I live and stalk me and stuff- then absolutely not no thank you.

Dom: Sweet, I THINK.

4. Valentine's or Palentine's and how would you spend it?

Frances: Valentine's wine and dine me!

George: Valentine's dinner with my wife at our favourite restaurant.

Cleve: Valentine’s, however, I believe every day should be focused on special time with our partners. As long as I am with my partner I am happy, so it doesn’t matter what we are doing, as long as we are together, that’s what counts

Jodie: Palentine's all day every day, love comes in all shapes, sizes and forms x

Dom: Palentine's! Also, travelling is one of my favourite things. So, I’d like to spend it exploring somewhere interesting and preferably SUNNY.

5. What’s the most epic theatre romance?

Frances: Bonnie & Clyde of course!

George: Romeo and Juliet! Sorry, I mean Bonnie & Clyde. No, scratch that…it’s Buck & Blanche!

Cleve: Obviously, Bonnie & Clyde! However, I would also either pick, Nina & Benny, or Usnavi & Vanessa, both from In the Heights.

Jodie: Ohhh ummm… in terms of a show? The love between Elphie and Glinda.

Dom: Bonnie & Clyde, of course!

6. What’s your favourite musical theatre love song?

Frances: Maria – West Side Story.

George: I’ll Cover You - Rent.

Cleve: Probably ‘All The Wasted Time’ from Parade.

Jodie: Without You from Rent - pulls your heart out. That's quite a tragic love song, but they’re my fave!

Dom: One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story.

