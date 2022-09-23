Tickets for the smash hit broadway musical AIN’T TOO PROUD are now available!

As decades have passed, The Temptations have become a household name with an awe-inspiring backstory. Originally produced by the group's founder and member Otis Williams, the Tony award-winning AIN’T TOO PROUD is set to make its explosive debut on the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre. For your chance to hear the soothing melodies of The Temptations, book your tickets as soon as possible!

About AIN’T TOO PROUD

Beginning within the tense and turbulent times of civil unrest, AIN’T TOO PROUD follows the journey of five men, who against all odds use their raw talent to rise from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but the road to victory is unsteady. Watch as the group go through trials of trust, family and brotherhood in an unforgiving and relentless battle of betrayal that threatens to tear apart everything they know. Following multi-platinum plaques and critical adoration, the rest is history.

The musical features all of the sing-along hits from The Temptations, from the Grammy Hall of Fame resident song My Girl to the jukebox staple Just My Imagination. The powerful harmonies and swooning dance moves accompany this heart-wrenching tale, in an epic journey of joy and uncertainty. Casting is yet to be announced.

The creatives of AIN’T TOO PROUD

_AIN’T TOO PROUD_was originally produced by Otis Williams, the groups founding father, and has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, with Tony Award-winning Des McAnuff as director and Tony Award-winning Sergio Trujillo handling choreography, who previously collaborated on Jersey Boys. AIN’T TOO PROUD is produced in the West End by Ira Pittelman, Tom Hulce, Stephen Gabriel and Jamie Wilson.

