The Best Songs of The Temptations, ranked Aug 7, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas In 1962, a vocal group shimmied onto the scene and began a Motown revolution. Their choreography was as classy as any ballet, their suits were sharp and sleek, their voices were as warm and tantalising as the golden hour, and the soul in their harmonies was powerful enough to propel them to global stardom, far beyond the Motown and R&B charts. Their first release ‘(You're My) Dream Come True' hit No. 22, and a decade later, four of their singles topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Ain’t Too Proud at the Prince Edward Theatre continues The Temptations’ legacy, and in celebration of the swingin’, swoonin’ musical in all of its glory, here is a list of their greatest songs, ranked. Turn up the funk!

1. My Girl

It’s a debate as old as Motown itself, which song takes the top spot? ‘My Girl’ or ‘Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone’? With its magical and vibrant chorus and vocals as smooth as silk, ‘My Girl’ just about tops our list. Hum just two seconds of that iconic opening bass line, and you’re bound to hear someone sing it back to you, involuntarily.

‘My Girl’ shot straight to number one on the U.S. Billboard R&B Charts and broke the Billboard Top 100 peaking at number one in 1964. In fact, it was the group's first number-one single of their career. The song was written by Smokey Robinson as a love letter to Claudette Rodgers, and Ronald White - Smokey must have been kicking himself for giving this number away! It has arguably the most euphoric orchestration Motown would produce that decade, and the hook to put all other hooks to shame.

2. Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone

From the moment the bassline and horns kick in, the hypnotising groove of Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone takes you to a bygone era of smokey blues bars and dim lights, with the infectious rhythms offering an escape into the night.

You can’t help but sway to this number. The vocals are a group effort and infused with the perfect amount of gravel. The song is reflective, moody and completely contagious, with its funky, dancing disco guitar, the sounds of clapping hands and an epic solo trumpet, and an iconic spoken-word section by singer Dennis Edwards.

The captivating funk/soul masterpiece is about a young boy who asks his mother about his missing father, a "rolling stone" who never stayed in one place for very long. The song became a huge hit and received numerous accolades, solidifying its status as a timeless piece of 70s soul music and a potent social critique of absent fathers.

3. Get Ready

This groovy hit was penned by the vice president of Motown Records and one of the most successful songwriters of the era, Mr Smokey Robinson. It looks like Smokey Joe spent one too many nights in the studio, as his inspiration for ‘Get Ready’ came from his wife saying that he should ‘get ready’ to spend more time with his family. Family drama aside, the conversation resulted in ‘Get Ready’, one of the most infectious anthems of our times and a response to the rising dance craze of the time.

As Eddie Kendrick roars "Look out, baby, 'cause here I come,", drummer Benny Benjamin drives the rhythm with intense power, and as triumphant horns punctuate the melody, Kendrick’s sweet falsetto brings everything home neatly.

‘Get Ready’ reached a modest number 29 on the charts, but its impact goes far beyond its chart performance. If "Get Ready" failed to crack the Top 10, Robinson agreed that Whitfield's "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" would become the next Temptations single, and that takes us onto number four…

4. Ain't Too Proud to Beg

Everyone knows this feel-good party banger! The song went straight to number one on the U.S. Billboard R&B Charts and broke the Billboard Top 100 peaking at 13. The song was written by Norman Whitfield and Edward Holland Jr.

This is the song that resulted in Gordy handing the Temptations off to Whitfield, who co-wrote and produced the track when it out-charted Robinson's Get Ready on the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 13.

5. Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)

1971 saw the release of the timeless soul song ‘Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)’. Barrett Strong and Norman Whitfield co-wrote the song, which Whitfield also produced. The song's opulent orchestration and eerie melody serve as the ideal supporting cast for the group's delicate, moving vocal performances.

The song's chorus captures a dreamlike quality as it tells the tale of a man who is hopelessly in love with a woman who seems out of reach. A timeless classic, ‘Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)’ displays the extraordinary talent and range of feeling that The Temptations were renowned for.

Ain't Too Proud tickets are available now!

Are you looking for sunshine on a cloudy day? Check out all of The Temptations' classics live on stage in the incredible Ain't Too Proud.