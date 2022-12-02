'Tis the season to be jolly with A Christmas Carol Rose Theatre tickets now on sale!

The holidays are never the same without Charles Dickens' heart-warming Christmas classic to spread festive cheer and this year is no exception! Kingston’s Rose Theatre rounds off 2022 with a brand-new retelling of A Christmas Carol, so be sure to book as soon as possible whilst availability lasts!

The story of A Christmas Carol

It's a freezing Christmas Eve on the icy streets of Victorian London and plans for another sparse Christmas are coming along – but not for one person. The cruellest, most affluent woman in town, Ebenezer Scrooge, hates carol singers, charity, and everything about Christmas!

Join Charles Dickens and the children of London as they take Scrooge on a time-bending, spellbinding journey of self-reflection to face her past, present and future. Can Scrooge's heart open and undo years of wrongdoings before it's too late?

A Christmas Carol cast and creative team

This Rose Original production of A Christmas Carol is a retelling of Dicken's classic tale, written by playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, writer of the multi-Olivier Award-winning play Emilia. The production features new songs by Eamonn O'Dwyer (Beauty and the Beast), with lyrics by Malcolm and O'Dwyer. Frankie Bradshaw is Set and Costume Designer, while Rosie Jones (Hansel and Gretel) directs.

The production features young talent from the Rose Youth Theatre acting alongside a professional cast. Further casting to be announced.

A Christmas Carol tickets on sale now

A Christmas Carol opens at the Rose Theatre in Kingston on December 2nd 2022. Featuring new original music, touching lyrics, memorable melodies, and one of the most famous Christmas stories of all time, the 2022 Rose Theatre production of A Christmas Carol is guaranteed to capture your heart.

So don't delay! Book your A Christmas Carol tickets early to guarantee seats to this magical festive adaptation.