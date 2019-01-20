Tickets for 42nd Street are available to purchase now!

About 42nd Street

Peggy Sawyer sets her sights on the bright lights and bustling streets of New York City in the hopes of making it big on stage. Fresh off the bus from small-town America, the young dreamer searches the streets for an opportunity, armed with her youth and beauty. When Peggy crosses paths with a big-time director, she secures her place in the chorus line of Broadway's newest and highly-anticipated show, and when the leading lady gets injured…a shot at stardom awaits, but will she achieve her dreams?

The cast and creatives of 42nd Street

This iconic song-and-dance extravaganza is directed by Jonathan Church (Singin’ In The Rain, The Drifters Girl). The production features a hit parade of toe-tapping songs, including “We’re In The Money”, “42nd Street”, “Lullaby of Broadway”, “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” and “I Only Have Eyes For You.” this modern reimagined musical is choreographed and designed by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones.

