    42nd Street Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    42nd Street

    Peggy Sawyer dreams big in this reimagined production of the iconic musical 42nd Street!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Under 5s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    7 June – 2 July 2023

    42nd Street Customer Reviews

    David

    20 January 19

    This the second time we have seen this show and we were not disappointed. What an absolutely wonderful show, could have sat and watched it over and over again. A perfect feel good stage show.

    Elizabeth Grant

    9 January 19

    Excellent show. Fantastic cast and great stage production. Congratulations to all involved.

    42nd Street news

    Spotlight on 42nd Street star Bonnie Langford 20/9/2018, 4pm
    Those Toe Tapping Dames! 11/9/2018, 4.05pm
    Bonnie Langford to join the cast of 42nd Street plus closing date announced 13/7/2018, 1.53pm
    Steph Parry cast as the next Dorothy Brock following Mamma Mia! rescue 15/6/2018, 5.09pm

