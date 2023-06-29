What’s closing In London theatres this month? (July 2023) Jun 29, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride It’s the start of the Summer holiday season, and we’re busy decentring giant bottles of TRESemmé into transparent thimbles and tracking down the pair of sunglasses that we may, or may not, have been left in a beer garden. Suitcases are overflowing (before being jumped upon and sworn at) and the hand luggage is stuffed and (almost) ready to go. Unfortunately, we aren’t the only ones packing our bags and heading off into the sunset this July. This month, we bid a fond farewell to a variety of shows, including toe-tapping musicals, revivals, and poignant dramas. If you haven't had the chance to see these wonderful productions yet, July is your last opportunity to catch these must-see shows before they close. So, let's leave the packing to one side (not that we need an excuse) and take a look at what’s closing in London theatres this month.

42nd Street (2 July)

With an unforgettable score featuring classic songs, including "Lullaby of Broadway" and "We're in the Money," breathtaking choreography, and a captivating storyline, 42nd Street offers an irresistible blend of glamour, spectacle, and pure theatrical joy. Peggy Sawyer, a small-town girl with big dreams, arrives in New York determined to fulfill her (young) life’s ambitions and dance in a Julian Marsh show. She quickly catches the eye of the big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest show ‘Pretty Lady.’ When the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom, but will she be able to capitalise on it? Celebrating the resilience, dreams, and passion that define the magic of Broadway, get swept up by the infectious energy, dazzling costumes, and show-stopping performances that make this show a classic.

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play (22 July)

Paulina, the reigning queen bee of a Ghanaian all-girls boarding school, has her world turned upside down when new student, Ericka, arrives from America. Ericka is light-skinned, beautiful and threatens Paulina’s chance of being crowned Miss Ghana – the judge of which will be arriving at the school imminently. As the girls navigate issues of self-worth and cultural expectations, their interactions uncover layers of vulnerability, resilience, and the complexities of their shared experiences. With sharp and witty dialogue, this award-winning play from Jocelyn Bioh delves into important discussions about race, beauty standards, and the universal struggle to fit in.

Glory Ride (29 July)

Clip in your cleats and get ready for an exhilarating (bike) ride that will leave you breathless! The incredible true story combining heist, history, humour, and humanity follows Gino Bartali’s fascinating life behind the lycra. With his cycling career as a cover, Tour De France winner, Bartali, cycled thousands of miles across his native Italy. Inside his bicycle's frame were falsified identity cards and secret documents which could help victims of the Second World War cross borders and into safety. His, previously unknown, story is a powerful reminder that one should always try to be brave, loyal and do the right thing, regardless of the consequences.

Newsies (30 July)

It’s hard to imagine a world halted by strikes (…) but Newsies effortlessly transports us there. Based on true events, the story follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic and ambitious newsboy who dreams of a better life beyond the hardships of his daily grind. When newspaper publishers raise distribution prices for the newsboys, directly impacting the newsies take home salary, Jack and his fellow newsies join forces and stand against the powerful establishment. The workers went on to make the headlines as they formed a union and made their voices heard, forever changing workers' rights in the process. The musical, adapted from the cult-classic Disney film of the same name, features all the beloved songs of the multi-award-winning movie, including ‘King of New York,’ ‘Seize the Day,’ and ‘Sante Fe’.

Also closing in London theatres this month:

Great Expectations closes at the Garrick Theatre on 1 July 2023

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory closes at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 1 July 2023

The Shape of Things closes at Park Theatre the on 1 July 2023

Scouts! The Musical closes at the Other Palace Studio on 2 July 2023

Romeo & Juliet closes at St. Pauls Church on 8 July 2023

Modest closes at the Kiln Theatre on 15 July 2023

Peter Pan closes at St. Pauls Church on 15 July 2023

Meet Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking closes at the Other Palace Studio on 16 July 2023

Robin Hood The Legend. Re-Written closes at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre on 22 July 2023

Song From Far Away closes at Hampstead Theatre on 22 July 2023

The Tempest - reimagined for anyone aged six and over closes at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre on 22 July 2023

The Comedy of Errors closes at Shakespeare's Globe on 29 July 2023

Julie the Musical closes at the Other Palace Studio on 30 July 2023