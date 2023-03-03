Casting announced for 42nd Street Mar 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach It has been announced that Ruthie Henshall and Adam Garcia will lead the high-kicking cast of 42nd Street at Sadler's Wells this summer. The star-studded cast are set to take to the London stage for a limited run this summer following their opening run at the Leicester Curve Theatre.

The cast and creatives of 42nd Street

Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall (Cats, Les Miserables, Oliver!, Chicago) is set to star in 42nd Street as Dorothy Brock alongside Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia (Wicked, Kiss Me, Kate, Saturday Night Fever) as Julian Marsh. The two will be joined by stage and TV personality Les Dennis (Only Fools and Horses, Hairspray, Chicago) as Bert Barry and Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon, Anything Goes) as Peggy Sawyer. The Sadler's Wells cast of 42nd Street will also feature Sam Lips as Billy Lawlor alongside Erica-Jayne Alden, George Beet, Charlie Bishop, Briana Craig, Ashleigh Graham, Alyn Hawke, Aimee Hodnett, Connor Hughes, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Ben Middleton, Benjamin Mundy, Anthony Ofoegbu and Jessica Wright.

This classic song-and-dance extravaganza is directed by Jonathan Church (Singin’ In The Rain, The Drifters Girl). The brand-new production is choreographed and designed by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones. The show has lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker, video design by Jon Driscoll, musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and orchestrations by Larry Blank.

About 42nd Street

This classic showbiz fairytale has Peggy Sawyer centre stage. She has set her sights on the bright lights and bustling streets of New York City in the hopes of making it big on Broadway. Fresh off the bus from Middle Of Nowhere, USA, the young dreamer searches the streets for an opportunity, armed with her optimism, youth and good looks. When Peggy crosses paths with a big-time director, she secures her place in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest and most highly-anticipated show. Then, when the leading lady gets injured…a shot at stardom seems within reach, but will she achieve her dreams?

The production features a parade of toe-tapping tunes including “We’re In The Money”, “42nd Street”, “Lullaby of Broadway”, “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” and “I Only Have Eyes For You."

Tickets for 42nd Street at Sadler's Wells are on sale now!

The brand-new reimagining of the classic musical is sure to tap dance its way back into your heart. Be sure to secure your tickets now for this limited run.