Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Casting announced for 42nd Street

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    It has been announced that Ruthie Henshall and Adam Garcia will lead the high-kicking cast of 42nd Street at Sadler's Wells this summer. The star-studded cast are set to take to the London stage for a limited run this summer following their opening run at the Leicester Curve Theatre. 

    The cast and creatives of 42nd Street

    Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall (CatsLes MiserablesOliver!Chicago) is set to star in 42nd Street as Dorothy Brock alongside Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia (WickedKiss Me, KateSaturday Night Fever) as Julian Marsh. The two will be joined by stage and TV personality Les Dennis (Only Fools and HorsesHairsprayChicago) as Bert Barry and Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of MormonAnything Goes) as Peggy Sawyer. The Sadler's Wells cast of 42nd Street will also feature Sam Lips as Billy Lawlor alongside Erica-Jayne Alden, George Beet, Charlie Bishop, Briana Craig, Ashleigh Graham, Alyn Hawke, Aimee Hodnett, Connor Hughes, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Ben Middleton, Benjamin Mundy, Anthony Ofoegbu and Jessica Wright.

    This classic song-and-dance extravaganza is directed by Jonathan Church (Singin’ In The RainThe Drifters Girl). The brand-new production is choreographed and designed by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones. The show has lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker, video design by Jon Driscoll, musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and orchestrations by Larry Blank.

    About 42nd Street

    This classic showbiz fairytale has Peggy Sawyer centre stage. She has set her sights on the bright lights and bustling streets of New York City in the hopes of making it big on Broadway. Fresh off the bus from Middle Of Nowhere, USA, the young dreamer searches the streets for an opportunity, armed with her optimism, youth and good looks. When Peggy crosses paths with a big-time director, she secures her place in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest and most highly-anticipated show. Then, when the leading lady gets injured…a shot at stardom seems within reach, but will she achieve her dreams?

    The production features a parade of toe-tapping tunes including “We’re In The Money”, “42nd Street”, “Lullaby of Broadway”, “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” and “I Only Have Eyes For You."

    Tickets for 42nd Street at Sadler's Wells are on sale now!

    The brand-new reimagining of the classic musical is sure to tap dance its way back into your heart. Be sure to secure your tickets now for this limited run.

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

    Related news

    Brenda Edwards and Lee Mead to star in We Will Rock You

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Enter a world of pure rock 'n' roll magic and let Queen and Ben Elton's musical extravaganza, We Will Roc... Read more

    Text: Helloooo, London! Mrs. Doubtfire, The New Comedy Musical, Coming To The West End From 12 May 2023, Shaftesbury Theatre. Image: Mrs. Doubtfire from behind under a spotlight on a blue background.

    5 Shows You Didn’t Know Were Based on Books

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Page-to-stage adaptations are hardly a novel idea. After all, the longest-running musical in West End history, Les Mi... Read more

    Different hues of green in style of watercolour are on a parchment paper textured background. An outline image of Totoro has small silhouettes of two girls holding an umbrella to create Totoro

    My Neighbour Totoro Leads Olivier Award Nominations

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Barbican’s enchanting coming-of-age story, My Neighbour Totoro, leads the pack at this year’s Olivier Awa... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies