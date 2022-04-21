Menu
    Sadler's Wells

    Sadler's Wells is London’s premiere dance venue hosting contemporary dance, ballet, and children’s dance shows.

    What's on at Sadler's Wells

    Sadler's Wells Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Sadler's Wells

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Sadler's Wells

    We recommend using public transportation to get to Sadler’s Wells. The nearest underground station to Sadler’s Wells is Angel Station (Northern Line). Sadler’s Wells has its own bus stop which is serviced by lines 19, 38 and 341. If you are driving to Sadler’s Wells there is free On-street in Hardwick Street and other streets off Rosebery Avenue on weekdays after 6.30pm and from 1.30pm on Saturdays Do NOT park in resident’s bays.  The nearest car park outside the congestion zone is Parkfield Street and there is a large car park in Bowling Green Lane.

    Visiting Sadler's Wells

    Next available performances

