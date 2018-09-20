Spotlight on 42nd Street star Bonnie Langford

Pictured: Bonnie Langford is the new Dorothy Brock on the block in 42nd Street.

The famed British actress took over the role from Steph Perry, who made headlines for rescuing Mamma Mia! this summer and was awarded with her first feature stage debut in 42nd Street.

Bonnie Langford was reportedly very emotional when she debuted as Dorothy Brock and her life flashed before her very eyes. This is because nearly 50 years ago, at the very same spot at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Langford had made her professional stage debut at just the tender age of seven, starring in 1972’s Gone With the Wind musical. The child star, born in 1964 as Bonita Melody Lysette Langford, would later go on to conquer the entire entertainment industry.

Before premiering for the first time on the West End stage with Gone With the Wind, Langford had already found herself in the public eye when at the age of six she became the winner of Opportunity Knocks, a popular British television and radio talent show. Following Gone With the Wind, Miss Langford starred as Baby June alongside Angela Lansbury in the Broadway revival of Gypsy.

Highly prolific in theatre, Langford’s most notable and impressive stage credits include the original Rumpleteazer in Cats at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre), Peter Pan in the 1985-86 Aldwych Theatre and UK tour production of Peter Pan, Mabel & Kate in The Pirates of Penzance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and London Palladium and Peggy Sawyer in an early national tour of 42nd Street. She has also regularly portrayed the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago, including the 2006 Adelphi Theatre production, the 2007-08 Cambridge Theatre production, and on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre New York from 2009 to 2010. Langford most recently starred in the 2012-13 UK tour of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical, which announced a West End premiere and cast last week.

In addition to starring in dozens of stage productions, Bonnie Langford is also highly prolific in television and is best-known for starring in Doctor Who, in which she played Mel Bush, the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors played by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy. She has also appeared on series 1 (2006) and series 9 (2014) of Dancing on Ice, in which she was partnered with professional figure skater Matt Evers in the first series. Since 2015, Langford has been a series regular on BBC One soap opera EastEnders, in which she plays Carmel Kazemi. Her stellar performance on the soap earned her the 2016 British Soap Award for Best Newcomer.

From child star to a television and stage superstar, Langford continues to dazzle and charm audiences with each and every performance she gives. Maybe we will see Bonnie Langford in 9 to 5 next year? Fingers crossed!

Have you seen the legendary Bonnie Langford as Dorothy Brock yet?

42nd Street is currently playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and closes on 5 January 2019. Book your tickets now for this spectacular show-biz musical before it’s too late! You won’t want to miss out!

Purchase your West End 42nd Street tickets.