SIX the singalong musical tickets on sale now for London's Vaudeville Theatre

Welcome to the show, to the histo-remix! Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's SIX The Musical is at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre! The Queen's are now performing at their permanent royal residence at the Vaudeville Theatre, and now you get the chance to attend a royal singalong for two nights only!

The premise for SIX singalong the West End musical

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of her-storical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of sisterly sass-itude.

The West End and world's sell-out pop-concert musical SIX has found its forever home at the Vaudeville Theatre, powered by an all-female band.

Divorced! Beheaded! Live in the West End! Let's all singalong with SIX!

The cast of SIX singalong

The cast of _SIX i_ncludes Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson as Anne Boleyn, Claudi Kariuki as Jayne Seymore, Dionne-Ward Anderson as Anna of Cleves, Koko Basigara as Katherine Howard and Roxanne Couch as Catherine Parr.

SIX musical creative team

SIX The Musical was co-written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss with Jamie Armitage as co-director with Moss. The production is choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille and features set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling, orchestrations by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and associate direction by Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty.

British musical SIX production history

The modern retelling of King Henry VIII's six wives turned divas had its humble beginnings in 2017 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it was presented by history-loving Cambridge students. The concept of the show was born in a poetry class. As research for the show, Marlow read Antonia Fraser's "The Six Wives of Henry VIII" whilst Moss watched Lucy Worsley's documentary series Six Wives.

Since making its professional debut, the musical has crossed the pond for its North American premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and later was announced to head to Broadway. The West End production has been nominated for 5 Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best Musical, whilst the Broadway production was nominated for two Drama League Awards.

The award-winning musical returned to London's Arts Theatre and was set for an extended run before being impacted by COVID-19 closures. SIX then moved to their temporary castle, the Lyric Theatre, for a COVID secure limited run. Now, the Queens are telling HERstory at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre.

SIX singalong musical tickets for the Vaudeville Theatre on sale!

Get ready to see the Tudor Queens turn pop princesses in West End in this incredible sing-along performance! Book your tickets to SIX the singalong at the Vaudeville Theatre now.