Imagine having the chance to choose the name of your own lost Jane Austen novel and then having it performed infront of you. As highlighted on BBC Radio 4, the masterful improvisation show Austentatious will now be showing at the Arts Theatre, London. Prepare to witness this star-studded cast stumble through this haphazardous comedy, book your tickets for Austentatious today!

About Austentatious

In Austentatious, the passionate ensemble navigate their way through performing a fictional, "lost" Jane Austen novel each night (picked by the audience, of course). Every night is unique, you'll be doubled over with laughter as the play, which takes its cues in innuendos, miscommunication, and corpsing, is performed in period costume to live music after the audience is given the opportunity to select the title of the book. It's the pinnacle of period drama parody, with assured swooning and razor-sharp wit!

The brilliant cast of Austentatious

In Austentatious, the cast are also the creatives. The show is written, performed and produced by an all-star cast, which is made up of award-winning TV and Radio starring performers, including Rachel Parris (The Mash Report, Live at the Apollo), Cariad Lloyd (QI, Inside No.9, Griefcast, The Witchfinder), Joseph Morpurgo (Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee), Andrew Hunter Murray (No Such Thing As A Fish) and many more!

