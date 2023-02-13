Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Austentatious Tickets at the Arts Theatre, London

    Austentatious

    Austentatious, an entirely improvised Jane Austen period parody play. You choose the name.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1 hour 45 minutes including an interval
    Performance dates
    13 February - 24 April 2023

    Next Available Performances of Austentatious

    TODAY is 4th January 2023

    February 2023 March 2023 April 2023

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies