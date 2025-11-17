The Spy Who Came In From The Cold London tickets

For the first time ever, a novel by John le Carré is being adapted for the stage — and it’s his most iconic work. The Spy Who Came In From The Cold makes its West End premiere following a sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Don’t miss this gripping theatrical debut of one of the 20th century’s greatest spy novels, running this autumn in London.

About The Spy Who Came In From The Cold

Set against the backdrop of Cold War-era Berlin, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold follows Alec Leamas, a weary British intelligence officer pulled back in for one final mission. Sent deep into enemy territory, Leamas must navigate a world of shifting loyalties, strategic deceit, and personal sacrifice — all while confronting the emotional thaw brought on by Liz Gold, a quiet but determined librarian who challenges his guarded worldview.

This taut and morally complex story captures the paranoia and power struggles of Cold War espionage, bringing to the stage the psychological tension that made the novel a global phenomenon. With sharp dialogue and a shadowy atmosphere, this adaptation explores the cost of loyalty and the price of truth.

It's worth the applause

Over 20 million copies of The Spy Who Came In From The Cold sold worldwide, making it one of the best-selling spy novels of all time.

The book was named one of TIME Magazine’s All-Time 100 Novels and was the winner of the Somerset Maugham Award in 1964

The novel was adapted into a critically acclaimed film in 1965, nominated for two Academy Awards

It has been translated into over 25 languages and credited with redefining the spy genre

The book launched John le Carré's career as a major literary figure and influenced generations of thriller writers

Director Jeremy Herrin, has received three Laurence Olivier Awards for Labour of Love, The Heretic and The Priory

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold creatives