Every Brilliant Thing London tickets

The five-star hit Every Brilliant Thing makes its long-awaited West End debut for a strictly limited 8-week season. Don’t miss your chance to see this extraordinary production in an intimate West End setting. Book your official tickets today!

About Every Brilliant Thing

What’s on the list of every brilliant thing worth living for? Ice cream. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out of your nose. This deeply moving and unexpectedly uplifting play follows one person’s journey to remind their mother - and themselves - of all the things that make life brilliant. Told with warmth and humour, it’s a powerful celebration of resilience and hope.

It’s worth the applause

★★★★★ ‘Rich with theatrical innovation, it is a truly brilliant thing. I wrote this with tears in my eyes’ - The Times

★★★★★ ‘An extraordinarily rich hour of theatre…unmissable’ - The Observer

Throughout its 8-week run, Every Brilliant Thing will be performed by a rotating lineup of celebrated stars, including Lenny Henry, Ambika Mod, Sue Perkins, and Jonny Donahoe. Each brings their own voice to this universal story, making every performance a singular experience.

Every Brilliant Thing cast and performance schedule

Lenny Henry

1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14 (2.30pm performance only), 15 (8.30pm performance only), 16, 18, 19, 21 (2.30pm performance only), 22 (8.30pm performance only), 23, 25, 26, 28 (2.30pm performance only), 29 (8.30pm performance only) and 30 August.

Jonny Donahoe

13, 14 (7.30pm performance only), 15 (6pm performance only) 20, 21 (7.30pm performance only), 22 (6pm performance only) 27, 28 (7.30pm performance only), 29 (6pm performance only) August and 1 September.

Ambika Mod

2, 3, 4 (7.30pm performance only), 5 (6pm performance only), 6 (7.30pm performance only), 11, 12 (6pm performance only), 17, 18, 19 (6pm performance only), 24, 25, 26 (6pm performance only) and 29 September.

Sue Perkins

4 (2.30pm performance only), 5 (8.30pm performance), 6 (2.30pm performance only) 8, 9, 10, 12 (8.30pm performance only), 13, 15, 16, 19 (8.30pm performance only), 20, 22, 23, 26 (8.30pm performance only) and 27 September.

Every Brilliant Thing creatives