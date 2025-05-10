Menu
    The Fifth Step Tickets at the @sohoplace, London

    The Fifth Step

    Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden star in David Ireland's play

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+
    Running time
    1hr 30mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    10 May - 26 July 2025
    Access
    BSL Signed performance - Thursday 12th June 7.30pm. Captioned Performance - Tuesday 24th June 7.30pm. Audio Described Performance - Tuesday 8th July 7.30pm.

    The Fifth Step news

    Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden star in new West End play 23/1/2025, 11am

