The Fifth Step London tickets

Emmy, BAFTA and SAG Award winner Martin Freeman (Sherlock, The Hobbit, The Office) and Olivier Award-winner Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Dunkirk, Fighting with my Family) star in the West End premiere of David Ireland’s The Fifth Step. Playing a strictly limited 11-week run at @sohoplace, this intimate portrayal of addiction and admission is not one to be missed. Book your tickets today.

About The Fifth Step

The first step is honesty. The second step is faith. The third step is surrender. The fourth step is faith. The fifth step might destroy it all.

On the journey to sobriety, James (Martin Freeman) and Luka (Jack Lowden) bond over black coffee as they trade stories and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences.

However, as they enter the fifth step in the program, their conversations turn to confessionals, and not everyone is ready to hear the truth. With progress hinging on the balance, will the pair be able to tip the scales in their favour?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

'Jack Lowden compels in David Ireland’s new drama…his crackling, cackling talents flaring' - The Observer

‘All the energy and panache that David Ireland fans have come to expect' - The Scotsman

Martin Freeman is the recipient of two Emmy Awards, a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Jack Lowden won an Olivier and Ian Charleson award for his portrayal of Oswald in Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts.

The Fifth Step Cast

James - Martin Freeman

- Martin Freeman Luka - Jack Lowden

The Fifth Step Creatives