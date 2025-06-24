Quadrophenia Tickets

Quadrophenia is steeped in the mythology of the 1960s – sharp suits, soul music, vespas and parkas but its themes of lost youth, rebellion, the search for belonging and hunger for social change are just as urgent today. Prepare for an electrifying Mod ballet that encapsulates all of this and more.

About Quadrophenia

Quadrophenia meets the new generation in this barnstorming, explosive dance production. Prepare to be blown away as the power of dance brings a whole new dimension to the raw energy and emotion of one of the UK’s most iconic rock albums.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Quadrophenia by the Who is the soundtrack album of the 1979 film Quadrophenia, which refers to the 1973 rock opera under the same name that tells the story of a young mod named Jimmy set in London and Brighton in 1965.

**Pete Townshend **is the principal songwriter of the Who, one of the most influential rock bands of the 1960s and 1970s.

Rachel Fuller, whose rich, orchestral version of the album underscores Quadrophenia, debuted this version in concert at The Royal Albert Hall.

Quadrophenia Creatives