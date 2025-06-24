Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Quadrophenia Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Quadrophenia

    Meet the new generation…

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2 hours and 20 mins (including interval)
    Performance dates
    24 Jun - 13 Jul 2025
    Content
    This production includes physical assault (simulated violence), mature sexual themes and drug use.
    Access
    Audio described performance: 5 July at 2:00pm

    Next Available Performances of Quadrophenia

    TODAY is 12th February 2025

    June 2025 July 2025

    Tags:

    DanceDance TicketsSadler's Wells Season Tickets

    We use cookies