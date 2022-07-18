The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tickets now on sale!

A major new production of the classic story The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is coming to London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre! Step foot through the wardrobe gateway and get lost in the magical kingdom of Narnia. Book your tickets to see The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe play in London today to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst availability lasts!

What is The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe play about?

All your favourite characters have been transported straight from the pages of C. S. Lewis‘s beloved children’s novels. Join Edmund, Lucy, Peter, and Susan on their accidental journey to this faraway, mystical land. Watch as they embark on their quest, wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to an unforgettable Lion, a talking Faun, and the cold and wicked White Witch (Samantha Womack), whose Turkish delight hides a dangerous bite.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe play creative team

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has been brought to the stage by director Sally Cookson, who reunites with designer Rae Smith to create this brilliant piece of theatre. They are joined by writer-in-the-room Adam Peck, puppetry director Craig Leo, movement director Dan Canham, sound designer Ian Dickinson, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and music creator Benji Bower, all of whom brought the show to life for the first time in the 2017 Leeds Playhouse production that broke box office records.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe London tickets available at affordable prices!

Don’t miss this fantastic production of a literary classic. Book your Lion, Witch and Wardrobe tickets today to guarantee your spot at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. With limited availability, you can bet that tickets will not last!