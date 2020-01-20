Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes London tickets

Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes returns to Sadler’s Wells this festive period. The double Olivier Award-winning production is one of the most sought after tickets of the Sadler’s Wells season, book yours today!

About Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes

The Red Shoes tells a story of obsession and possession. Do the red shoes belong to Victoria, or does she belong to them? And what, or who does her heart belong to? With a dream to become the world’s greatest dancer, Victoria is ambitious and that leaves her torn between the two men who inspire her passion.

The ballet is based on the iconic, Academy Award-winning film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger which was inspired by the classic Hans Christian Anderson tale. An intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences, The Red Shoes will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Utterly enthralling - Daily Express

⭐⭐⭐⭐ A gorgeous swirl of storytelling and style - The Independent

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Compelling. A brilliant showcase for Bourne’s brilliance - Daily Telegraph

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Enchanting. A cinematic masterpiece re-Bourne on stage - Evening Standard

Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes cast

Victoria Page - Ashley Shaw, Cordelia Braithwaite, Hannah Kremer, Holly Shaw

- Ashley Shaw, Cordelia Braithwaite, Hannah Kremer, Holly Shaw Boris Lermontov - Andy Monaghan, Reece Causton

- Andy Monaghan, Reece Causton Julian Kraster - Dominic North, Leonardo McCorkindale

- Dominic North, Leonardo McCorkindale Irina Boronskaya - Michela Meazza, Cordelia Braithwaite, Katrina Lyndon

- Michela Meazza, Cordelia Braithwaite, Katrina Lyndon Ivan Boleslawsky - Liam Mower, Will Bozier, Jackson Fisch

- Liam Mower, Will Bozier, Jackson Fisch ** Grischa Ljubov** - Glenn Graham, Liam Mower, Reece Causton

Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes creatives