Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, and Academy Award nominee Andrea Riseborough, star in the UK premiere of Mary Page Marlow. Playing a strictly limited run at the Old Vic, book your official tickets this Friday.

About Mary Page Marlowe

90 minutes. 70 years. 11 scenes. 5 Marys. 1 extraordinary life.

This bold, time-shifting drama unravels the life of one woman through a series of intimate, non-linear scenes - each revealing a different chapter in her journey. As we watch Mary enter various stages of her life, we experience the heartbreak, hope, and quiet strength that define her story.

With emotional depth and a unique theatrical structure, Mary Page Marlowe invites you to reflect on the choices that shape us and the mysteries we all carry. It’s a powerful, thought-provoking experience that lingers long after the curtain falls.

Facts and critical acclaim

Tracy Letts is a 2x Tony Award winner, and a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

Susan Sarandon is the recipient of a Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar, she was nominated in the same category four times before receiving the award in 1995

Andrea Riseborough is the winner of a Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics' Choice Movie Award, she was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar in 2023.

Mary Page Marlowe cast

Mary aged 40, 44 and 50 - Andrea Riseborough

- Andrea Riseborough Mary aged 59, 63 and 69 - Susan Sarandon

Mary Page Marlowe creatives