    Girl from the North Country

    The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical returns!

    344 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    2hr 30min
    Performance dates
    30 June - 23 August 2025
    Content
    This show contains swearing, gun shots, herbal cigarette smoking and mature subject matter.
    Access
    Audio Described Performance: 7 August 2025 at 7.30pm, Captioned Performance: 11 August 2025 at 2.30pm, BSL Interpreted Performance: 15 August at 7.30pm

    Girl from the North Country Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (344 customer reviews)

    P L STEWART

    2 February 20

    wonderful and emotional, great use of the lyrics

    Danny Mcloughlin

    2 February 20

    Indulgence - as so good, this was a repeat visit

    Valid all performances 30 June - 12 July 2025. Excluding 9 July 2025. Book by 2 June 2025.

    Next Available Performances of Girl from the North Country

    TODAY is 8th May 2025

    June 2025 July 2025 August 2025

    We use cookies