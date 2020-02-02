Girl From The North Country London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed season in 2017, Girl from the North Country returns to The Old Vic for a strictly limited 9-week run. Directed by Olivier Award-winner Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan, don’t miss your (second) chance to see this 5-star show.

About Girl From The North Country

Set in the Great Depression in Dylan’s hometown of Duluth, Minnesota, Conor McPherson’s Bob Dylan musical, Girl from the North Country, follows the Laine family who are in over their heads and struggling to keep a roof over their heads. They open their home to lost people who are down on their luck in an effort to make ends meet. Nick Laine is trying to keep everything and everyone afloat. His wife is struggling with dementia, his adoptive daughter is pregnant, his son has been jilted.

With everyone trying desperately to change their prospects and secure a stable future for themselves, Nick thinks he might have found a way to make it all work out in the end. Come find out just who the girl from the north country is.

It’s worth the applause!

The musical is the recipient of a Tony Award, two Olivier Awards and a Critics’ Circle Theatre Award.

Conor McPherson is the winner of an Olivier Award, Evening Standard Award and a Critics’ Circle Theatre Award.

Bob Dylan has written over 300 songs, his catalogue of music was purchased by Universal Music in 2022 for $300 million.

Girl From The North Country creatives

Writer & Director - Conor McPherson

- Conor McPherson Music & Lyrics - Bob Dylan

- Bob Dylan Set & Costume - Rae Smith

- Rae Smith Orchestrator, Arranger & Musical Supervisor - Simon Hale

- Simon Hale Lighting - Mark Henderson

- Mark Henderson Sound - Simon Baker

Girl From The North Country cast

To be announced.