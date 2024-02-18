Tickets for The Elvis Years are available now!

It was almost 20 years ago today that the smash-hit musical Jailhouse Rock, starring Mario Kombou, opened in the heart of London’s dazzling West End. There was magic on stage during the run of the show, and Mario, along with some of the cast, didn’t want the magic to end. So, along with the show’s musical director David Mackay, we set about combining forces and creating a new show – The Elvis Years – which would encompass the entire creative life of Elvis Presley.

The hugely popular production has toured nationally and internationally ever since, and we are delighted to be back in town for one very special night with you, to celebrate a huge milestone in the ongoing story of The Elvis Years.

Undoubtedly the UK’s premier Elvis theatre event, this stunning production takes the audience on a fantastic journey through all the years the King ruled the airwaves. With a full cast of West End talent, a spectacular set, breathtaking lights and awesome video content,

Mario and the cast deliver over 50 golden greats, charting the rise and rise of the boy from Tupelo – from the early hits ‘That’s Alright Mama’, ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ and ‘I Got Stung’ all the way through to the iconic Las Vegas concerts with ‘In The Ghetto’, ‘The Wonder Of You’ and of course ‘Suspicious Minds’.

With more than 12 costume changes, Mario brings the essence of Elvis to every song from every era – The Ed Sullivan Show featuring ‘A Fool Such As I’, The Frank Sinatra TV special including ‘It’s Now Or Never’, the Hollywood years with ‘Return To Sender’ and ‘Viva Las Vegas’, and the legendary ’68 comeback special concluding with ‘If I Can Dream’.

In the words of Elvis's first cousin Donna Presley – this is ‘The Best Elvis Since Elvis’. Celebrate the legacy of the King of Rock n’ Roll, and book your tickets for The Elvis Years now!