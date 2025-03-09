Pretty Vacant London tickets

The songs, style and attitude that defined a generation is celebrated in this ultimate feel-good concert. Playing for one night only, don’t miss your chance to rock out and relive the power of Punk and New Wave. Book your tickets now!

What is Pretty Vacant about?

A jam-packed celebration of the classic hits and customised clothes that defined the 70s and 80s, Pretty Vacant is anything but! Starring an incredibly talented cast of musicians, singers and dancers, this ultimate ode to Punk and New Wave features iconic songs originally performed by The Sex Pistols, The Clash, Blondie, The Damned, Ramones, Buzzcocks, Sham 69, The Undertones, Tom Robinson Band, Ian Dury and The Blockheads, The Police, The Jam, Generation X, Siouxsie and The Banshees, The Pretenders, Joy Division, The Stranglers, The Rezillos, and many, many more. This is a feel-good rollercoaster ride you will never forget.

Facts and critical acclaim