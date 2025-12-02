Into the Woods London tickets

Playing a strictly limited run at the Bridge Theatre, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning masterpiece takes audiences deep into a realm where fairy tales collide, wishes come true, and the consequences of desire unravel before your eyes. Book your official Into the Woods tickets now!

About Into the Woods

In this thrilling reimagining, the Baker and his Wife embark on a desperate quest to break a wicked curse, encountering beloved characters like Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel—each on their own journey to find happiness. But in the dark heart of the woods, magic comes at a price. As the characters’ dreams are granted, their world begins to unravel, forcing them to confront loss, responsibility, and the reality that happily ever after may not be what they imagined.

Staged in the round with breathtaking immersive elements, this production invites you into the heart of the action. Watch as the woods twist and transform around you, blurring the lines between audience and performer in a way that only the Bridge Theatre can achieve. Featuring Sondheim’s iconic score, Into the Woods promises to be a spellbinding experience that will enchant, thrill, and move you**.**

Facts and critical acclaim

The original Broadway run won 3 Tony Awards, including; Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.

The Disney film adaptation grossed over $213 million worldwide, It received three nominations at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

Sondheim and Lapine were the first artists to let their show be adapted for kids. Music Theatre International turned Into the Woods into a 50-minute musical called Into the Woods, Jr., containing just the first act.

Into the Woods creatives

Music and Lyrics - Stephen Sondheim

- Stephen Sondheim Book - James Lapine

James Lapine Director - Jordan Fein

- Jordan Fein Designer - Tom Scutt

Into the Woods cast

Casting to be announced.