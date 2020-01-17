Tickets for A Midsummer Night's Dream are available now!

Mother Nature invites you to a magical night in the woods this summer in William Shakespeare’s gloriously disruptive and intoxicating comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Bouncing between the boundaries of illusion and reality, A Midsummer Night’s Dream weaves together quirky plots and characters in a way that lets the imagination run wild. As one of Shakespeare’s most widely praised and performed plays, you don’t want to miss out on this limited run at The Globe Theatre. Book tickets for this incredible classic today!

About A Midsummer Night’s Dream

On the eve of Midsummer, a riotously magical forest plays host to a meeting of four defiant young lovers, a group of ambitious artisan performers, and a quarrelling Fairy King and Queen. What could possibly go wrong when Puck, the servant of the Fairy King and a malicious shape-shifter who loves to cause trouble, is ordered to cast spells on everyone?

All hell breaks loose as the environment and human nature are turned inside out; the new residents of the forest are in for a wild and troubling night of love, jealousy, and complete uncertainty. Will life resume as a dream in the morning after the nightmare is over?

The creatives of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is written by William Shakespeare and is Directed by Pentabus Theatre’s Artistic Director Elle While (The Merry Wives of Windsor, As You Like It, Hamlet. A Midsummer Night’s Dream features Shakespeare’s Globe’s Artistic Director Michelle Terry as Puck.

