    A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    A Midsummer Night’s Dream

    Join the revellers this summer in Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Globe!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    27 April - 12 August 2023.
    Content
    Content guidance: The play contains language of violence, sexual references, misogyny and racism.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This is a roofless (open air) theatre. Performances go ahead in all conditions so dress for the weather!

    Access
    Captioned Performances Friday 19th May 7:30 PM, Monday 29th May 7:30 PM and Tuesday 13th June 2:00 PM. Audio Described Performances Saturday 27th May 2:00 PM. Signed Performances Monday 29th May 7:30 PM and Tuesday 13th June 2:00 PM. Relaxed Performances Saturday 10th June 2:00 PM and Tuesday 11th July 2:00 PM.

    A Midsummer Night’s Dream Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (8 customer reviews)

    Andrew Wood

    17 January 20

    Great performance. Funny and enjoyable. Bottom was excellent.

    GEORGIA KALOGIROU

    17 January 20

    It was an interesting, well played adaptation of Shakespeare's play!

