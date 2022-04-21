Menu
    To Kill A Mockingbird Tickets at the Gielgud Theatre, London

    To Kill A Mockingbird

    this smash-hit Broadway production heads is at the West End's Gielgud Theatre!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to an accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium
    Running time
    2 hr 50 min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    10 March - 19 November 2022
    Content
    Please be advised that this production contains racially explicit language, themes and content and references to sexual abuse and violence. There will be brief gunfire audio in the performance.
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance. You may not bring food or drink purchased elsewhere.

    Casting has not been confirmed and the performance of anhy particular artist cannot be guaranteed.

    AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE WITH COVID INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS DIRECTLY PERTAINING TO YOUR VISIT

    As a courtesy to each other and to help us provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone, please:

    • If you are feeling unwell we'll do everything we can to exchange your tickets 48 hours prior to your current booking.
    • Be mindful of others and their space, where possible, particularly when moving around the theatre.
    • Remember the government continues to advise the wearing of face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet.
    • Use the hand-sanitiser available at the theatre.
    • Only bring one small bag that can be stored under your seat.
    • Bring a contactless payment card, as our theatres are cashless. For everyone's safety and security, we:
    • Deliver an enhanced level of cleaning throughout our theatres.
    • Provide 100% fresh air through our ventilation system.
    • Carry out contact-free security checks.

