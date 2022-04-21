To Kill a Mockingbird play tickets are on sale now!

To Kill a Mockingbird has made the journey from Broadway to the West End in 2022. After an extremely successful Broadway debut that landed Aaron Sorkin’s new production of To Kill a Mockingbird 9 Tony Award nominations, London is clamouring for this incredible new show. To Kill a Mockingbird are on sale now! Be among the first to swoop in and grab your tickets for the best seats before they all get snatched up.

##To Kill a Mockingbird has transferred from Broadway to London’s Gielgud Theatre!

Harper Lee’s incredible novel won the Pulitzer Prize and was long on the top of banned book lists. The story was inspired by Lee’s childhood in Alabama and follows Atticus Finch and his daughter Scout. Known as one of literature’s towering symbols of honesty and compassion lawyer Atticus Finch seeks the truth in a town that seems determined to hide it.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel has seen many adaptations over the years including an Academy Award-winning film and multiple adaptations for the stage. An adaptation by Christopher Sergel played in the UK on and off from 2006, including a production at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London in 2013 and 2014 ahead of a UK tour.

New Adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird

This new adaptation of the classic novel sees things in a different light. Don’t expect Atticus to be the shining beacon of virtue you have always known him to be. This new adaptation comes from Aaron Sorkin. The show opened at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre in December of 2018. The show opened to great success and has been well received by critics and audiences alike. The show earned an impressive 9 Tony Award nominations and came away with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play. Among many other nominations, the show would go on to win a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award.

To Kill a Mockingbird London cast and creatives

The West End cast of To Kill a Mockingbird will star Rafe Spall (Constellations, Betrayal, Death of England) in the lead role of Atticus Finch. Also starring will be Gwyneth Keyworth (As You Like It, The Hersey of Love, The Life and Times of Fanny Hill) as Scout Finch and Harry Redding (Much Ado About Nothing,Romeo and Juliet, Mojave) as Jem Finch.

They will be joined by Harry Attwell as Mr Cunningham/Boo Radley, Amanda Boxer as Mrs Henry Dubose, Poppy Lee Friar as Mayella Ewell, John Hastings as the Baliff, Simon Hepworth as Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds, Laura Howard as Miss Stephanie/Dill’s Mother, Lloyd Hutchinson as Link Deas, Tom Mannion as Sheriff Heck Tate, David Moorst as Dill Harris, Pamela Nomvete as Calpurnia, Jim Norton as Judge Taylor, Patrick O’Kane as Bob Ewell, Jude Owusu as Tom Robinson, David Sturzaker as Horace Gilmer and Natasha Williams as Mrs Dubose’s Maid. The cast is completed by Helen Belbin, Laurence Belcher, Paul Birchard, Ryan Ellsworth, Rebecca Hayes, Danny Hetherington, Matthew Jure, Anna Munden and Itoya Osagiede making up the ensemble.

Aaron Sorkin's new play is based on Harper Lee's original Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, and is directed by Bartlett Sher. Sher is joined by the original Broadway creative team of Miriam Buether for sets, Ann Roth for costumes, Jennifer Tipton for lighting, Scott Lehrer for sound as well as the original score by Adam Guettel with music supervision from Kimberly Grigsby and hair and wigs from Campbell Young Associates. The original team are joined by Serena Hill as Casting Director, Hazel Holder as Voice & Dialect Coach, Titas Halder as Associate Director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as Assistant Director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as Cultural Coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as Musical Director.

To Kill a Mockingbird Broadway cast

The cast of the Broadway premiere of To Kill a Mockingbird have heard high praise from all quarters. The original cast of To Kill a Mockingbird features Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Will Pullen as Scout and Jem Finch. They were joined by Gideon Glick as Dill Harris, Fred Weller as Bob Ewell, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Neal Huff as Link Deas, Danny Wolohan as Boo Radley and LaTanya Richardson as Calpurnia.

The cast have been highly regarded, multiple of the actors earning nominations for their roles in the production and with Celia Keenan-Bolger earning 3 major awards for her portrayal of Scout. There are currently unconfirmed rumours circulating that Ed Harris may take over for actor Jeff Daniels in the leading role. No announcements have been made about the West End cast of To Kill a Mockingbird but keep your eye on our news page for the most up to date information.

The Broadway run was directed by Bartlett Sher who earned multiple award nominations for his work.

The West End’s Gielgud will be the To Kill a Mockingbird theatre. You’ll want to get your To Kill a Mockingbird tickets as soon as possible to secure the best seats at the best prices!