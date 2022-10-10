New casting announced for To Kill a Mockingbird Oct 10, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Since 1961, Harper Lee’s coming-of-age tale To Kill a Mockingbird has received universal acclaim and has inspired generations. With over 45 million copies sold, it has cemented its status as a classic of modern literature and in recent years has been masterfully crafted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin. It has now been announced that a brand-new star-studded lineup is set to lead the West End cast, along with many of the beloved original cast reprising their roles. The new company will begin on 21 November 2022 at the Gielgud Theatre. Tickets for this tale of prejudice and courage are available now!

The cast of To Kill a Mockingbird

Golden Globe award winner and multi-Emmy award nominee Matthew Modine will star as Atticus Finch. Modine is most notable for his work in the global Netflix sensation Stranger Things and the film Full Metal Jacket.

Cecilia Noble is a veteran of the screen and stage. She has been nominated for two Olivier awards and two Evening Standards Awards. Her stage credits include Faith, Hope and Clarity and Nine Night whilst her television credits include Killing Eve and Black Mirror. Noble will star as Calpurnia, a stern but nurturing motherly figure.

Anna Munden will play the pivotal role of Scout Finch, joined by Sam Mitchell as Jem Finch, and Ellis Howard as Dill Harris. Taking the role of Bob Ewell is the Welsh stage and screen actor Jason Hughes.

The cast will be complete by Cheryl Burniston, Colin R Campbell, Jack Crumlin, Alan Drake, Max Ferguson, Phillipa Flynn, Ellis Howard, Jason Hughes, Niamh James, Julie Legrand, Nigel Lister, Sam Mitchell, and George Telfer. Many of the original cast will return, including Harry Attwell, Helen Belbin, Niall Buggy, John Hastings, Rebecca Hayes, Simon Hepworth, Tom Mannion, Anna Munden, Tiwai Muza, Itoya Osagiede, Jude Owusu, Oyin Oyija, David Sturzaker, Natasha Williams.

About To Kill a Mockingbird

To Kill a Mockingbird follows lawyer Atticus Finch on his journey defending the wrongfully accused Tom Robinson. Set within the racially segregated and tense 1930s of Maycomb, Alabama, the play has provided the literary world with some of the most iconic characters of all time. For over six decades, the story, characters and powerful representation of small-town America, have inspired readers of all generations, bringing about conversations that a desire to change for the better.

The creatives of To Kill a Mockingbird

To Kill a Mockingbird is written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. Joining Sher and the original Broadway creative team are - Miriam Buether (Set), Ann Roth (Costume), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting), Scott Lehrer (Sound), Adam Guettel (Original Score), Kimberly Grigsby (Music Supervision) and Campbell Young Associates (Hair & Wigs). Serena Hill as Casting Director, Hazel Holder as Voice & Dialect Coach, Titas Halder as Associate Director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as Assistant Director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as Cultural Coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as Musical Director.

Tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird are available now

To see Harper Lee’s timeless story come to life on stage with this new exhilarating cast,