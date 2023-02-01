Menu
    To Kill a Mockingbird announces final extension

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Harper Lee’s 1960s story of racial injustice receives a powerful and contemporary touch-up in Aaron Sorkin’s Tony-Award-nominated production of To Kill a Mockingbird. An epic tale of innocence, To Kill a Mockingbird centres around a fight for justice during an unforgiving time. It has recently been announced that To Kill a Mockingbird will extend for a final time at the Gielgud Theatre. The production, which opened during the Covid-19 pandemic, will have been playiong for over a year when it completes its run on 20 May 2023. Don’t miss out on the final extension of of this breathtaking production, book your tickets today!

    About To Kill a Mockingbird 

    Harper Lee’s story of racial injustice and childhood innocence has left a lasting impact on the world, creating conversations that are still relevant today. The book has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. In 2020, the book celebrated its 60th anniversary.

    To Kill a Mockingbird, which takes place in 1934 in Maycomb, Alabama, introduced readers to some of American literature's most unforgettable characters, including lawyer Atticus Finch, the wrongly accused Tom Robinson, Scout Finch, her brother Jem, their housekeeper Calpurnia, and reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. This story, its characters, and its portrayal of small-town America have contributed to, and continue to inspire, conversation and change throughout the past 60 years and for every generation that follows.

    To Kill a Mockingbird synopsis 

    In the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama, racism is rife. When lawyer Atticus Finch is tasked with defending Tom Robinson, a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman, Finch knows that although there is little hope of winning, he must do all that he can to prove his innocence. A tale beyond its years, To Kill a Mockingbird is filled with valuable life lessons of patience, empathy and compassion, portrayed through a slightly updated new version of Finch that may not exist within the novel.

    To Kill a Mockingbird cast and creatives 

    Matthew Modine continues his role as Atticus Finch with Harry Attwell (Mr Cunningham/Boo Radley), Helen Belbin (Miss Stephanie/Dill’s Mother), Niall Buggy (Judge Taylor), Cheryl Burniston, Colin R Campbell (Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Jack Crumlin, Alan Drake, Max Ferguson, Phillipa Flynn, John Hastings (Bailiff), Rebecca Hayes (Mayella Ewell), Simon Hepworth (Link Deas), Ellis Howard (Dill Harris), Jason Hughes (Bob Ewell), Niamh James, Julie Legrand (Mrs Dubose), Nigel Lister, Tom Mannion (Sheriff Heck Tate), Sam Mitchell (Jem Finch), Anna Munden (Scout Finch), Tiwai Muza, Cecilia Noble (Calpurnia), Itoya Osagiede, Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), Oyin Oyija

    David Sturzaker (Horace Gilmer), George Telfer, Natasha Williams (Mrs Dubose’s Maid), Candida Caldicot (on organ), Ciyo Brown and Jack Benjamin (on guitar).

    To Kill a Mockingbird is written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. Joining Sher and the original Broadway creative team are - Miriam Buether (Set), Ann Roth (Costume), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting), Scott Lehrer (Sound), Adam Guettel (Original Score), Kimberly Grigsby (Music Supervision) and Campbell Young Associates (Hair & Wigs). Serena Hill as Casting Director, Hazel Holder as Voice & Dialect Coach, Titas Halder as Associate Director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as Assistant Director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as Cultural Coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as Musical Director.

    To Kill a Mockingbird tickets are available now! 

    Enjoy the final extension of To Kill a Mockingbird, packed with important lessons and heartfelt wisdom! 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

