The Play That Goes Wrong: where chaos reigns, lines are forgotten, props misfire, and the set seems determined to collapse. At the heart of the mayhem is the Cornley Drama Society - a hapless amateur theatre group with hearts of gold and absolutely no idea what they’re doing.

Since its riotous deboo, The Play That Goes Wrong has become a global comedy sensation. From a tiny London pub theatre to Broadway and the West End, the show has racked up awards including the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design (because, ironically, breaking the set takes real skill). Whether it’s pratfalls, missed cues, or collapsing floors, Cornley’s accidental antics have audiences crying with laughter night after night.

So, who are the brave - if not entirely competent - performers behind the disaster? Let’s meet the Cornley Drama Society company.

Chris Bean (Plays Inspector Carter)

As the director, designer, and star of the show, Chris Bean takes his theatre very seriously. He’s passionate, pretentious, and perilously close to losing his mind when things start going wrong - which is always. Determined to maintain order (and control), Chris’s increasing desperation is half the fun. Whether he’s fixing sets mid-scene or arguing with the audience, chaos seems to follow his every move.

Robert Grove (Plays Thomas Colleymoore)

Robert is the kind of actor who thinks every role - no matter how minor - should be played like Hamlet. He brings unmatched theatrical bravado, endless overacting, and a remarkable ability to ignore every problem around him (including falling scenery). He’s convinced the show will be his big break… if only everyone else would keep up.

Dennis Tyde (Plays Perkins)

Dennis is sweet, shy, and completely unsuited to performing. He struggles with pronunciation, regularly forgets lines, and has an alarming habit of reading stage directions aloud. Still, his earnestness makes him strangely endearing - even as the audience braces for his next beautifully bungled moment.

Sandra Wilkinson (Plays Florence Colleymoore)

Sandra fancies herself a future leading lady of the West End and is not about to let a little thing like disaster stop her. She throws herself into every melodramatic moment with wild abandon, and when her understudy threatens to steal the spotlight, things get… dramatic. Let’s just say Cornley’s greatest rivalry might be happening off-stage.

Max Bennett (Plays Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener)

Max has never acted before and it shows - but he’s thrilled to be here. He milks the applause, mugs to the audience, and often forgets he’s meant to be dead. His pure joy at being on stage is infectious, even if his commitment to the script is questionable at best.

Annie Twilloil (Stage Manager/Florence Colleymoore’s Understudy)

Annie starts out backstage, quietly fixing problems and cueing scenes. But when she’s forced to go onstage mid-show, she finds herself reluctantly swept up in the chaos. At first she’s terrified - then she starts to enjoy it a little too much. Annie’s rise to reluctant star is one of the play’s funniest running gags.

Trevor Watson (Lighting and Sound Operator)

A technician with absolutely no interest in theatre, Trevor is usually found eating crisps or hunting for lost items. Unfortunately for him (and everyone else), he plays a crucial role in keeping the show running - or not running, as the case may be. His deadpan reactions and general confusion are comedy gold.

The show must go on!

The Play That Goes Wrong is a masterclass in perfectly choreographed calamity. Every fall, flub, and fail by the actors are meticulously rehearsed to look spontaneous - and therein lies the genius. The show has taken the world by storm, with productions in over 30 countries, proving that physical comedy, disaster-prone amateurs, and falling portraits are universally funny.

Whether you're discovering the Cornley Drama Society for the first time or returning for another round of glorious mishaps, one thing’s for sure: The Play That Goes Wrong never goes wrong when it comes to laughs.