Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden star in new West End play

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden will star in the West End premiere of David Ireland’s The Fifth Step

    An unflinchingly honest drama about addiction, masculinity and faith, the play debuted at the Edinburgh International Festival last year. Jack Lowden, who played Luka in the original run, will be reprising his critically acclaimed role at @sohoplace this spring. 

    Commenting on today's announcement, Jack Lowden gushed: "to just be in the room again with David and Finn – two dangerously talented individuals – is a gift in itself. But to now add Martin to the mix, an actor of black belt level skill and a hero of mine, just tops it. I can’t wait for more people to experience The Fifth Step." 

    Martin Freeman agreed, adding: “I’m really looking forward to performing this brilliantly funny, unsettling, unexpected play. David Ireland is something quite special and Jack Lowden is an actor I have tremendous respect for and am looking forward to working with him.”

    Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden star in new West End play

    An intimate portrayal of addiction and admissions, the play, which will be set ‘in the round,’ offers a glimpse into the deeply personal and private world of AA members Luka (Jack Lowden) and James (Martin Freeman). The pair quickly form an unlikely friendship as they bond over black coffee and dark humour whilst tackling the 12 steps together. But is everything, and everyone, as they seem?

    Playing a strictly limited 11-week run at @sohoplace from 10 May 2025, tickets for The Fifth Step will become available on London Theatre Direct Monday, 27 January. 

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Clueless London tickets

    What's opening in London theatres this month? (February 2025)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Love is in the theat-air this February, as a bevy of hot new bombshells enter theatreland just in time for Valentine&... Read more

    The Lonely Londoners London tickets

    The Lonely Londoners review: An intimate portrayal of immigration that can’t be trumped

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    This week, in his first act of his controversial second term, Donald Trump cut the CBP One app. One of the only posit... Read more

    Fiddler on the Roof London tickets

    Fiddler on the Roof returns to London

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    It's music to our ears! Following a critically acclaimed run at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Fiddler... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies