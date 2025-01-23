Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden star in new West End play

Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden will star in the West End premiere of David Ireland’s The Fifth Step.

An unflinchingly honest drama about addiction, masculinity and faith, the play debuted at the Edinburgh International Festival last year. Jack Lowden, who played Luka in the original run, will be reprising his critically acclaimed role at @sohoplace this spring.

Commenting on today's announcement, Jack Lowden gushed: "to just be in the room again with David and Finn – two dangerously talented individuals – is a gift in itself. But to now add Martin to the mix, an actor of black belt level skill and a hero of mine, just tops it. I can’t wait for more people to experience The Fifth Step."

Martin Freeman agreed, adding: “I’m really looking forward to performing this brilliantly funny, unsettling, unexpected play. David Ireland is something quite special and Jack Lowden is an actor I have tremendous respect for and am looking forward to working with him.”