    The Crucible Tickets at the Gielgud Theatre, London

    The Crucible

    In this fable of power and dread, there's a witch hunt beginning - and no one is safe.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hours 50 minutes (including an interval)
    Performance dates
    7 June - 2 September 2023
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break but we cannot guarantee admittance into the performance.

    Access
    CAPTIONED PERFORMANCE - Saturday 15th July 2023 at 14:00. AUDIO DESCRIBED PERFORMANCE - Saturday 22nd July 2023 at 14:00. SIGNED PERFORMANCE - Saturday 29th July 2023 at 14:00. CAPTIONED PERFORMANCE - Monday 31st July 2023 at 19:00. AUDIO DESCRIBED PERFORMANCE - Monday 7th August 2023 at 19:00.

