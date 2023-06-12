Tickets for The Crucible are available to book now!

Arthur Miller’s fable of power and the consequences of its abuse comes to the Gielgud Theatre for a strictly limited run from 7 June 2023! Directed by Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner and laced with psychological paranoia, The Crucible blurs the line between fear and truth and is widely regarded as a masterpiece of American theatre, for its morbid 17th-century setting and its symbolisms of the anti-communist hysteria that swept across the United States during the 1950s. Enter the chaos of the trials by booking your tickets today for The Crucible at the Gielgud Theatre.

The story of The Crucible

Set against the backdrop of Salem, Massachusetts in 1692, The Crucible delves into the harrowing tale of the infamous witch trials that tore apart the fabric of a community, leading to countless false accusations of witchcraft and the execution of one-third of the accused.

The play follows the tumultuous journey of John Proctor, a steadfast farmer whose life becomes entangled in the witch trials when his beloved wife is accused of sorcery by a group of young girls. As the accusations spiral out of control, a palpable sense of hysteria engulfs the community, and the mere act of questioning the validity of the allegations is enough to warrant suspicion and accusation.

In a world where paranoia reigns supreme, the accused must battle against the insidious grip of fear and mistrust, as they face the very real possibility of being convicted and executed for a crime they did not commit. Against this harrowing period in time, John Proctor must fight for his life, and the lives of those he loves, as he attempts to survive the trials that have ravaged the community

The creatives of The Crucible

Lyndsey Turner directs this new production of The Crucible, with set design by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin, costume design by Catherine Fay, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, and sound design by Tingying Dong and Christopher Shutt. Caroline Shaw is the composer and arranger, with Osnat Schmool serving as music director and arranger. Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham have taken on casting duties, while Blythe Stewart is the associate director.

The Crucible tickets are available now!

A story of dread, fanaticism, moral uncertainty and personal integrity. Don’t miss your chance to see the thought-provoking production of The Crucible.