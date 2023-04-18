Full Cast Announced for The Crucible Apr 18, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride We finally have an answer to which (accused) witch is which, as The National Theatre announces the full lineup of the highly anticipated West End transfer of Lyndsey Turner’s acclaimed production, The Crucible. No need to (witch)hunt for tickets, you can book yours today!

The cast of The Crucible

Joining the previously announced Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Upright) as Abigail Williams, will be Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters) in the role of John Proctor.

Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession, and Masters of Sex) will play John’s wife, Elizabeth Proctor, alongside Ron Cook (Hot Fuzz, Mr Selfridge) who will play Giles Corey.

Returning to the production following its sold-out run at the National Theatre will be; Fisayo Akinade (Romeo & Juliet, National Theatre; Heartstopper) as Reverend Hale, and Matthew Marsh (Dunkirk, The Iron Lady) as Danforth.

They will be joined by Christopher Birch, Lucy Brindle, Grace Farrell, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Miya James, Ebony Jonelle, Tama Phethean, Amy Snudden, Nia Towle, and Samuel Townsend.

Completing the cast are David Ahmad, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Raphael Bushay, Henry Everett, Nick Fletcher, Colin Haigh, Nadine Higgin, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Joy Tan and Tilly Tremayne.

About The Crucible

Brought up to believe they should be seen but not heard, a group of young women suddenly find their voices, and discover that their words can have terrible power. A witch hunt ensues, and personal grievances collide with lust and superstition, fuelling widespread hysteria. Soon the truth itself is on trial, and no one is safe. Arthur Miller’s classic tale of persecution and false accusations is as relevant today as it ever was.

The creatives of The Crucible

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner, with ‘magnificent restaging’ (Telegraph) by designer Es Devlin. Turner and Devlin are joined by, costume designer, Catherine Fay; lighting designer, Tim Lutkin.

Sound design is by Tingying Dong (content design); and Christopher Shutt (system design). Composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw, and music director and arranger is Osnat Schmool; with casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham.

