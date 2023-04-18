Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Full Cast Announced for The Crucible

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    We finally have an answer to which (accused) witch is which, as The National Theatre announces the full lineup of the highly anticipated West End transfer of Lyndsey Turner’s acclaimed production, The Crucible. No need to (witch)hunt for tickets, you can book yours today!

    Full Cast Announced for The Crucible

    The cast of The Crucible

    Joining the previously announced Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Upright) as Abigail Williams, will be Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters) in the role of John Proctor.

    Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession, and Masters of Sex) will play John’s wife, Elizabeth Proctor, alongside Ron Cook (Hot Fuzz, Mr Selfridge) who will play Giles Corey.

    Returning to the production following its sold-out run at the National Theatre will be; Fisayo Akinade (Romeo & Juliet, National Theatre; Heartstopper) as Reverend Hale, and Matthew Marsh (Dunkirk, The Iron Lady) as Danforth.

    They will be joined by Christopher BirchLucy Brindle, Grace Farrell, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Miya James, Ebony JonelleTama Phethean, Amy SnuddenNia Towle, and Samuel Townsend. 

    Completing the cast are David AhmadZoë Aldrich, Stephanie BeattieRaphael BushayHenry Everett, Nick FletcherColin HaighNadine HigginGracie McGonigalAlastair ParkerJoy Tan and Tilly Tremayne

    About The Crucible

    Brought up to believe they should be seen but not heard, a group of young women suddenly find their voices, and discover that their words can have terrible power. A witch hunt ensues, and personal grievances collide with lust and superstition, fuelling widespread hysteria. Soon the truth itself is on trial, and no one is safe. Arthur Miller’s classic tale of persecution and false accusations is as relevant today as it ever was.

    The creatives of The Crucible

    Directed by Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner, with ‘magnificent restaging’ (Telegraph) by designer Es Devlin. Turner and Devlin are joined by, costume designer, Catherine Fay; lighting designer, Tim Lutkin.

    Sound design is by Tingying Dong (content design); and Christopher Shutt (system design). Composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw, and music director and arranger is Osnat Schmool; with casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham.

    The Crucible tickets are available now

    Don’t miss your chance to witness this contemporary new staging of Arthur Miller’s gripping parable of power as The Crucible transfers to London’s West End for a strictly limited run. Book your tickets for The Crucible at the Gielgud Theatre today

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Test: The Shape of Things by Neil La Bute. 24 May - 1 July 2023. Abstract images of bodies on tea stained paper.

    Full casting announced for The Shape of Things

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Casting has recently been announced for the revival of Neil LaBute's celebrated masterpiece The Shape of Things, ... Read more

    Ben Elton will lead London cast of We Will Rock You

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

    Gather round, champions! The 27-strong full cast of We Will Rock You has finally been announced. For the first t... Read more

    Text: Winner of Every Best Musical Award on Broadway, A Strange Loop. Barbican. The Pultizer Winning Broadway Musical One Time London Season, 17 June - 9 September. Image: A man in the centre of the image, his silhoutte, with an orange glow like he is infront of the sun. The background is royal blue, with various figures of people in striking poses surrounding him. The text is in yellow, contrasting with the royal blue of the image.

    Celebrity producers announced for A Strange Loop

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    A Strange Loop is making its way to London's Barbican Theatre for a limited 12-week season and it's brin... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies