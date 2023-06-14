The New Crucible Production Images Are Bewitching! Jun 14, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Rain inside a theatre? It must be witchcraft! Spellbinding new images have been released ahead of The Crucible’s press night this week. The bewitching West End revival stars House of Dragon’s Milly Alcock, who makes her West End debut, alongside Peaky Blinder’s Brian Gleeson and Succession’s Caitlin FitzGerald. Don’t miss your chance to see this star-studded cast in action, book your tickets today!

What is The Crucible about?

Arthur Miller’s powerful fable of false accusations and community fuelled hysteria returns to London’s West End. Set in the midst of the Salem witch trials, The Crucible follows the devastating journey of John Proctor, a steadfast farmer whose life becomes entangled in the infamous trials when his beloved wife is accused of sorcery by a group of local young girls. As allegations mount, fear engulfs the previously tight-knit community, and the mere act of questioning the validity of an accusation is akin to confirming it.

The cast and creatives of The Crucible

House of Dragon star, Milly Alcock, makes her West End debut as Abigail Williams. She is joined by Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders) as John Proctor, and Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession) as Elizabeth Proctor. They are joined alongside original cast members Fisayo Akinade as Reverend Hale, Karl Johnson as Giles Corey, and Matthew Marsh as Danforth. Completing the cast are David Ahmad, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Christopher Birch, Lucy Brindle, Raphael Bushay, Henry Everett, Grace Farrell, Nick Fletcher, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Colin Haigh, Miya James, Ebony Jonelle, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Tama Phethean, Amy Snudden, Joy Tan, Nia Towle, Samuel Townsend and Tilly Tremayne.

Lyndsey Turner directs, with set design by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin, costume design by Catherine Fay, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, and sound design by Tingying Dong and Christopher Shutt. Caroline Shaw is the composer and arranger, with Osnat Schmool serving as music director and arranger and Blythe Stewart is the associate director.

Book your tickets to The Crucible today!

