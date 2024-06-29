Slave Play London Tickets

Jeremy O.Harris’s record breaking play makes its highly anticipated UK premiere this summer. Directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara and starring Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington, this critically acclaimed, controversial production will play at the Noel Coward theatre for a strictly limited run. Don’t miss your chance to see this ground-breaking play in such an intimate venue. Book your tickets now!

What is Slave Play about?

The Tony nominated production follows three interracial couples as they undergo relationship counselling. All the black partners simultaneously lose their desire and love for their white counterparts, and soon the couples enter the controversial ‘Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy’ to help identify and rectify any problems that have arisen.

At the MacGregor Plantation the Old South is alive and well. The heat in the air, the cotton fields and the power of the whip. Yet nothing is quite as it appears... or maybe it is.

The three-act play about race, sex, power relations, and trauma facing twenty-first century America, attempts to uncover current racism and microaggressions through the lens of slavery. The title refers both to the history of slavery in the United States as well as sexual slavery role-play.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The critically acclaimed production surpassed Angels in America to become the most Tony-nominated play in the ceremony’s history.

The play, which focuses on race and racism, held all 804 seats at Broadway’s Golden Theatre on the 18th September 2019 for Black theatregoers only. The West End production will be doing the same on the 17th July and 17th September 2024.

Emmy nominee, Kit Harington has played the King of the North in Game of Thrones, and wore the crown in the 2019 West End production of King Henry V, but did you know that he has royal connections in real life? His grandmother, Lavender Cecilia Denny, is a descendant of King Charles II of England!

Three-time Tony nominee Jeremy O. Harris is a playwright, actor, and philanthropist. He picked up the Human Rights Campaign Equality Award for his work promoting and celebrating black lives and black culture, both on and off stage.

Robert O’Hara won the Lambda Literary Award for LGBT Drama for his comedy, Bootycandy and received a Tony nomination for his direction of Slave Play.

Please bear in mind

This play contains adult themes around race, identity, and sexuality, and is recommended for ages 16+.

Slave Play cast

Kit Harington

Fisayo Akinade

Aaron Heffernan

Olivia Washington

James Cusati-Moyer

Chalia La Tour

Annie McNamara

Irene Sofia Lucio

Slave Play creatives