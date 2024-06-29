Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Slave Play Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    Slave Play

    Kit Harington stars in the UK premier of this record-breaking play.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    2hrs (no interval)
    Performance dates
    29 June 2024 – 21 September 2024
    Content
    This production contains adult themes around race, identity, and sexuality, strong language and adult themes, with some bright lighting. E-cigarettes are smoked onstage in this production.
    Special notice

    Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sit next to a ticketholder aged 18+ Latecomers will not be admitted until a suitable break.

    Access
    Captioned Performance: Saturday 3 August at 2.30pm, Audio Described Performance: Saturday 17 August at 2.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Slave Play

    TODAY is 1st March 2024

    June 2024 July 2024 August 2024 September 2024

    Slave Play news

    Kit Harington to return to the West End! 27/2/2024, 10am

    Tags:

    PlayHot TicketsDrama TicketsStar Power TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies