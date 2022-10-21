Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    My Son's A Queer, But What Can You Do Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    My Son's A Queer, But What Can You Do

    Rob Madge brings his award winning show to London!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1 hour 5 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    21 October - 06 November 2022

    Next Available Performances of My Son's A Queer, But What Can You Do

    TODAY is 25th August 2022

    October 2022 November 2022

    My Son's A Queer, But What Can You Do news

    My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) transfers to the West End 25/8/2022, 5.30pm

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies