My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

Following an award-winning run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Rob Madge brings My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) to the Garrick Theatre. This joyous, chaotic celebration comes to the London stage for a limited run. Book your tickets to My Son’s A Queer now whilst availability lasts.

Rob Madge’s My Son’s A Queer (But What Can you Do?)

Following sold-out runs at the Turbine Theatre in 2021 and this year’s Edinburgh Festival, Rob Madge brings their triumphant celebration of the ups and downs of raising a queer child to London.

At the age of 12 Rob tried to stage a full-blown Disney parade. The scene, their house, the audience, their Grandma. Rob donned a wig and played a full cast of characters, Mary Poppins, Belle, Ariel and Micky Mouse. Their Dad pulled double duty as Stage Manager/Sound Technician and Goofy.

Alas, Dad missed every cue and the floats were all pushed in the wrong directions. Mum thought Aladdin was Ursula, who mistakes a street rat for a sea witch? The costumes went all wrong and so did the props. Ariel’s bubble gun wouldn’t even work correctly. Grandma seemed to have a pretty good time though.

This autobiographical retelling of social media star Rob Madge’s life sets out to restage that parade. And this time, nobody is gonna rain on their parade!

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) cast and creatives

This incredible show was written and performed by social media sensationRob Madge (Milennials, Bedknkobs and Broomsticks, Oliver!, Les Misérables) and is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, In The Heights). The show features composition by Pippa Cleary with orchestration by Simon Nathan. Mixing is by Chris Fry with designs by Ryan Dawson Laight and projection design by George Reeve. Video Engineering comes from Neil McDowell Smith with associate sound designs by Anna Short.

