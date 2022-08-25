My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) transfers to the West End Aug 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Written and performed by Rob Madge, My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) is set to transfer to the West End’s Garrick Theatre for a strictly limited run this autumn. Following sell out runs at London’s Turbine Theatre and at this year’s Edinburgh Festival, this critically acclaimed play is expected to sell out fast! Be sure to get your tickets for My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) whilst availability lasts!

My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) West End run

Rob Madge’s sensational show will open at London’s Garrick Theatre on 21 October 2022 for a limited 2-week run. My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) tickets are booking through to 6 November 2022.

In 2021, the show celebrated a critically acclaimed sell-out run at the Turbine Theatre. It was a further success this year at Edinburgh’s Festival, boasting another sell-out run.

About My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) creator; Rob Madge

My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) is written and performed by Rob Madge. Madge’s theatre credits include Millennials (Other Place Studios), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), Les Misérables (25th anniversary tour and O2 concert), Oliver! (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and more! Rob Madge is also known for sharing numerous home videos on Twitter.

What is My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) about?

A story that celebrates the joy and chaos of raising a queer child. Take a peek back in time to when Rob was just 12 and dreamt up the idea to stage a full-on Disney Parade at home for their Grandma’s entertainment. A true performer at heart, Rob took on the roles Mary Poppins, Ariel, Mickey Mouse and Belle, whilst their Dad wore many different hats as Stage Manager, Sound Technician and Goofy. However, despite their efforts, Dad mistook many cues, pushed the floats in the wrongs directions and Mum couldn’t tell Ursula from Aladdin. It all went a bit awry but Grandma has a nice time anyway.

My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) cast and creatives

Alongside Rob Madge, written and performed by, My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) is directed by Luke Sheppard. Sheppard is popularly known for directing West End hit musical & Juliet. His other theatre credits including Rent (Hope Mill Theatre), The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ The Musical (West End, Menier Chocolate Factory and Leicester Curve), Spring Awakening (Hope Mill Theatre), In The Heights (Kings Cross Theatre and Southwark Playhouse) and more!

The play has composition by Pippa Cleary, orchestration by Simon Nathan, mixing by Chris Fry, designs by Ryan Dawson Laight, projection design by George Reeve, video engineering by Neil McDowell Smith and associate sound designs by Anna Short.

Tickets for My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) go on sale today!

You can book My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) tickets from 6pm today (25 August 2022). Make sure you secure your seats at the Garrick Theatre for this strictly limited run!