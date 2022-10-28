What’s closing in London theatre this month? (November 2022) Oct 28, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas What’s closing in London theatre this month? (November 2022) As November draws to a close and the winter nights settle in, many beloved theatre shows say farewell, making room for new and exciting productions. Before you prepare to put up your tinsel and decorate your tree, take a look at some of the shows closing this month that you don’t want to miss!

Death Drop: Back in The Habit (Dartford) (05 November 2022)

The queens of Death Drop: Back in The Habit are getting ready to werk their best-frightened faces as they perform for their life in this sickening slasher show. Playing at Orchard Theatre this November, this comedy drag spectacle is not one to miss henny!

On this fabulous UK Tour, RuPaul’s Drag Race Alumni Willam, Cheryl Hole, River Medway and Victoria Scone are bringing their best-snatched looks and fierce performances alongside famous drag king LoUis CYfer.

The rag-tag sisters and Mother Superior of St Babs take to the stage in a desperate attempt to save their convent, all whilst avoiding a sickening serial slasher - but fear not! Sis Marple has got all of the juicy clues and gossip. This unique production will have you at the edge of your seat, tapping your toes with tension whilst leaving you breathless with laughter! Will there be a final girl? Or will all of the queens fall victim to the killer comedy realness of Death Drop: Back in The Habit?

See all of your favourite queens in person in this extravagant drag spectacle.

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do) (06 November 2022)

Rob Madge’s deeply moving and joyful celebration My Son’s A Queer is playing at The Garrick Theatre after an award-winning run at the Edinburgh Festival. My Son’s a Queer follows the incredible journey of raising a queer child and is a stunning autobiographical retelling of Rob Madge’s life.

When Rob was twelve, his house was transformed into a Disney parade. Watch as young Rob dons wigs and plays all of the well-loved Disney characters, from Mary Poppins to Micky Mouse. As the family room turns into chaos, dad is appointed as Stage Manager, Sound Technician and Goofy (whilst missing all the ques) mum mistakes Aladdin for Ursula and the costumes go astray. At least Grandma has a nice time though! This breathtaking show is written and performed by social media sensation Rob Madge (Millennials, Bedknkobs and Broomsticks, Oliver!, Les Misérables) and is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, In The Heights).

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby (6 November 2022)

Through an immersive dance/theatre spectacle, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby follows the story of mob Thomas Shelby, set within the tense period of World War 1. Tommy and Grace are caught in a twisted love affair, as Tommy aims to build upon his empire, Grace acts as an undercover agent for Special Branch as she attempts to infiltrate Tommy's gang. In this epic narrative, hearts are broken, betrayal seeps into the lives of the characters, and within the chaos of war, Tommy’s family must make decisions that will impact the course of their lives forever.

Based on the hit TV series, The starring role of Thomas Shelby is alternated between Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons, whilst the role of Grace is shared by Naya Lovell and Seren Williams. The production also features the Rambert dance company showcasing its stunning dance abilities, and also features a live band, with Authors Simon Sinek and Robin Saunders who will also act as Executive Producers of the show.

Follow the story of Thomas Shelby in his search for redemption in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

Also closing in London Theatre in November:

King Hamlin closes at the Park Theatre on 12 November 2022.

The Importance of Being Earnest closes at the Rose Theatre Kingston on 12 November 2022.

Death Drop (West End) closes at the Garrick Theatre on 20 November 2022.

A Single Man closes at the Park Theatre on 26 November 2022.

Anything with a Pulse closes at the Park Theatre on 26 November 2022.

Death Drop (High Wycombe) at the Wycombe Swan on 26 November 2022.

Marvellous closes at @sohoplace on 26 November 2022.

Mary closes at Hampstead Theatre on 26 November 2022.

Pickle closes at Park Theatre on 26 November 2022.

Reasons You Should(n’t) Love Me on 26 November 2022.

Tosca closes at London Coliseum on 04 November 2022.