John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play London Tickets

Featuring your favourite scenes from the sitcom’s unforgettable twelve episodes, everyone’s favourite hot-headed hotelier is back! Almost five decades since the comedy classic hit our TV screens a new stage show will be storming into the West End this Spring! Check-in to Fawlty Towers from the 4th May 2024.

What is Fawlty Towers about?

The classic comedy follows Basil Fawlty, a huffy hotelier whose increasingly ludicrous efforts to "raise the tone" of his dilapidated seaside hotel are met with complaints, complications, and chaos. Determined to cater for the guests he thinks he deserves; he routinely berates those who are actually staying in his establishment. Engaging in furious tirades with guests, staff, and his wife Sybil, Basil is anything but the gracious host.

The classic sitcom has earned a legion of fans worldwide and made Torquey the number one holiday hotspot in the 70s. The quick-witted, sarcastic, and seriously silly characters in the show are often quoted today, and all star in John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play. Put upon Spanish waiter, Manuel, the good-natured general assistant, Polly, and of course, Basil, will be making mayhem in the capital this Spring, bringing joy and tears of laughter to a whole new audience. Don’t miss your chance to see this classic show live!

Facts and critical acclaim

The seventies sitcom is ranked number one on a list of the 100 Greatest British Television Programmes drawn up by the British Film Institute and was crowned Greatest Ever British TV Sitcom by the Radio Times

The character of Basil Fawlty came runner up in Channel 4’s list of 100 Greatest TV Characters.

The comedy classic only ran for two series and picked up the BAFTA award for Best Situation Comedy for each! The shows stars, John Cleese and Andrew Sachs also picked up a BAFTA for their iconic performances in the show.

and also picked up a BAFTA for their iconic performances in the show. Comedy giant, John Cleese is one of the founders of Monty Python, and is a four-time Grammy nominee, and winner of BAFTA and Primetime Emmy awards!

Fawlty Towers Creatives

Book – John Cleese and Connie Booth

– John Cleese and Connie Booth Adapted for the stage by – John Cleese

– John Cleese Director – Caroline Jay Ranger

– Caroline Jay Ranger Assistant Director – Denise Ranger

– Denise Ranger Set and Costume Designer – Liz Ascroft

– Liz Ascroft Lighting Designer – Ian Scott

Fawlty Towers Cast