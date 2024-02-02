Check-in to Fawlty Towers this Spring! Feb 2, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride It has today been confirmed that the much-loved seventies sitcom, Fawlty Towers, will be causing chaos in the West End! Almost half a century since it first hit our TV screens, the seventies sitcom has been adapted for the stage play by comedy legend John Cleese. The brand-new show will be directed by Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fools and Horses the Musical) and will star Adam Jackson-Smith (The Girl on the Train) as Basil Fawlty. John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers - the Play will be taking reservations from 7th February 2024, with check-in available from 4th May 2024.

The History of Fawlty Towers

The hot-headed hotelier stormed onto our screens 49 years ago, and he shows no signs of slowing down! Despite only running for two series from 1975-1979, the shows legacy has spanned the decades, and many of its catchphrases still in circulation today. Known for its sharp wit, clever writing, and John Cleese's brilliant comedic performance, the much-loved sitcom often tops the list of best comedies and was even ranked number one on a list of the 100 Greatest British Television Programmes drawn up by the British Film Institute. In 2019, the hotels hilarious hijinks saw the programme crowned the greatest ever British TV sitcom by a panel of comedy experts for the Radio Times. The shows anti-hero Basil Fawlty has become an iconic figure in British comedy. Known for his short temper, sarcastic remarks, and comically inept attempts to manage the hotel ranked second on Channel 4’s list of 100 Greatest TV Characters.

The idea for Fawlty Towers originated from Cleese's stay at a Hotel in Torquay, where he encountered the eccentric and rude hotel owner, Donald Sinclair. Sinclair and his wife, Beatrice, ran the Gleneagles Hotel where the Monty Python troupe stayed during the filming of The Flying Circus. Whilst staying at the resort a seething Sinclair threw Eric Idols briefcase over a wall claiming it was a bomb scare, served Graham Chapman an omelette with three fried eggs on top when he asked for the meal to be made with a trio of eggs, and berated Terry Gilliam for holding his knife and fork the wrong way round.

They may have had a short stay at the Gleneagles, but the material they picked up there was better than any miniature shampoo. Over the years, Fawlty Towers unique blend of farcical humour and memorable characters has made it a beloved classic that continues to entertain audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds now that the stage show is on its way!

About John Cleese

Co-writer and star of Fawlty Towers, John Cleese is a comedy giant (and not just because he is a towering 6”5!). One sixth of Monty Python, Cleese is responsible for many of the greatest sketches, films and characters in recent TV history. The actor and comedian first came to prominence as part of the infamous Cambridge Footlights in the 60s, before starring in three Python films and a string of sketch shows. He then went on to co-write and star in one of Britian’s most-loved sitcoms, Fawlty Towers, before then writing and starring in the cult classic film, A Fish Called Wanda. Specialising in satire, dark humour and surreal sketches, John Cleese was ranked the second greatest comedian ever, by a panel of fellow comedians.

