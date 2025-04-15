Menu
    Fawlty Towers reopens with new staff

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The hotel inspector tried to shut them down but now, fresh from a sold-out West End season at the Apollo Theatre, the ‘Greatest British Sitcom of All Time’ (Radio Times) is back - and there are some fresh faces joining the staff rota.

    This laugh-out-loud production was universally acclaimed, with the Daily Express hailing it ‘the funniest show in town,’ and the Mail on Sunday simply called it ‘fawltess’. The production, based on the hit 70s sitcom, sold out every single performance during its record-breaking West-End run. The play will reopen for business on 24 June. But who will be behind the check-in desk this time round?

    Danny Bayne, who played Mr Walt/Dr Finn in the original West End run, has been promoted to owner, Basil. Paul Nicholas continues in his role as the delightfully bumbling Major. Whilst Strictly Come Dancing favourite, Joanne Clifton joins the cast to takes on the role of Polly, alongside Helen Lederer who play Mrs. Richards.  

    The 18-strong cast will bring to life all your favourite moments from the show’s unforgettable twelve episodes. With sharp wit, chaos, and calamity at every turn, this is the comedy event of the year. 

    Fawlty Towers the Play runs at the Apollo Theatre from 24 June until 13 September 2025.

