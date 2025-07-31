Good Night, Oscar London tickets

The Tony Award winning production, Good Night, Oscar, transfers to London’s West End for a strictly limited seven week run. Playing at the Barbican this summer, Emmy Award-winner Sean Hayes reprises his ‘virtuosic tour de force’ (Entertainment Weekly) performance as Oscar Levant. Don’t sleep on your chance to see Good Night, Oscar. Book your official tickets today.

About Good Night, Oscar

Set against the high-stakes glamour of late-night television, this critically acclaimed production delves into the whirlwind genius of Oscar Levant—pianist, comedian, and the ultimate talk show wildcard.

It’s 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk-show on television. As the cameras roll and the audience waits in eager anticipation, Oscar takes center stage for an unforgettable night of music, wit, and unfiltered truth. But behind the laughter and showmanship lies a deeper, more complex reality. With rapid-fire humour and breathtaking musical moments, Good Night, Oscar explores the price of genius and the fine line between brilliance and turmoil.

Don’t miss this thrilling Barbican production, where one man’s struggle for authenticity collides with the world’s insatiable appetite for entertainment.

Who was Oscar Levant?

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m schizophrenic, and so am I” - Oscar Levant

Oscar Levant was a one-of-a-kind blend of musical genius, razor-sharp wit, and neurotic charm. Born in 1906, he was a piano prodigy who quickly made a name for himself as one of the most gifted interpreters of George Gershwin’s music. In fact, he was not only a close friend of Gershwin but also one of the foremost champions of his work, performing Rhapsody in Blue and Concerto in F with an effortless flair that left audiences spellbound. In fact, Rhapsody in Blue remains one of the best-selling albums in Columbia Music’s history!

But Levant was far more than just a brilliant pianist—he was a composer, conductor, and occasional actor, gracing over a dozen Hollywood films like An American in Paris and The Band Wagon. When he wasn’t playing other people, he was very much himself. He was famously public about his battles with mental health, and talked about it with his trademark dry wit - 'I was once thrown out of a mental hospital for depressing the other patients.'

Levant soon became as famous for his quick, self-deprecating wit as he was for his piano playing. He became a mainstay on radio and television, delivering punchlines that were as sharp as his musical phrasing. Whether it was quipping, “There's a fine line between genius and insanity—I have erased this line,” or roasting Hollywood elites with biting one-liners, Levant was a master of comedic timing. He brought a neurotic, intellectual energy to everything he did, making him a beloved—and slightly terrifying—presence in an era when show business was all about polish and perfection. Though he often claimed he was "a self-made man who worships his creator," there was no denying that Levant’s blend of talent, humour, and unfiltered honesty made him a legend in his own right.

Facts and critical acclaim

Good Night, Oscar was nominated for three Tony Awards, with Sean Hayes picking up the win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Sean Hayes is the recipient of a Tony, Emmy, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award - to name just a few!

“Sean Hayes’ performance demands to be seen” - Variety

“A revelation” - Chicago Tribune

Good Night, Oscar Cast

Oscar Levant - Sean Hayes

Good Night, Oscar Creatives