    Good Night, Oscar Tickets at the Barbican, London

    Good Night, Oscar

    Sean Hayes stars in this Tony Award winning transfer!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    1hr 40mins (no interval) Latecomers may not be admitted
    Performance dates
    31 July - 21 September 2025
    Content
    This production contains adult topics, including depictions of mental health conditions, prescribed drug abuse, strong language and the use of fake cigarettes.
    Special notice

    Latecomers may not be admitted

    Access
    BSL Performance: 23 August 2025 at 14:30. Captioned Performance: 27 August 2025 at 19:00. Audio Described: 5 September 2025 at 19:00.

    Next Available Performances of Good Night, Oscar

    TODAY is 6th February 2025

