Rosalie Craig joins West End cast of Good Night, Oscar May 6, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Olivier nominee Rosalie Craig is the latest star to say Hello to Good Night, Oscar. She'll join the previously announced Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Ben Rappaport (The Good Wife) in the West End transfer of the critically acclaimed play. Running at the Barbican from 31 July to 21 September 2025. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright, Good Night, Oscar transports audiences to a 1958 episode of Jack Paar’s late-night talk show, where the unpredictable and brilliant Oscar Levant - played by Hayes - takes centre stage in his Tony Award-winning role. The play delves into Levant's razor-sharp wit, his struggles with mental health, and the fine line between genius and madness.

Rosalie Craig, known for her versatile performances in musical theatre, brings her talents to the West End in this production. Craig's career highlights include notable roles in The Light Princess, Lord of the Rings, City of Angels, and Finding Neverland, earning her multiple award wins, including a London Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical Performance and an Olivier nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Talking today about the announcement, Craig said “I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the West End to join the company of Good Night, Oscar as June Levant. It’s a deeply compelling, razor-sharp piece of theatre, and stepping into this world alongside such a remarkable cast is a real privilege.”

Craig, Hayes and Rappaport will be joined by Daniel Adeosun as Alvin Finney, David Burnett as George Gershwin, Richard Katz as Bob Sarnoff, and Eric Sirakian as Max Weinbaum. Max Roll also reprises his role as understudy for Oscar Levant and Bob Sarnoff, alongside fellow understudies Tashinga Bepete (U/S Alvin Finney), Ben Butler (U/S Max Weinbaum), Charlotte Hunter (U/S June Levant), and Ryan Speakman (U/S Jack Paar and George Gershwin).

Playing a strictly limited 7-week run at the Barbican, book your official tickets to Good Night, Oscar today.