There’s a chill in the air, maybe it’s just the weather, or maybe it’s something a bit more sinister.

Following an incredible 2021 premiere season, Mark Gatiss’ retelling of Dickens’ winter ghost story returns to haunt the Alexandra Palace this Christmas. Gatiss has transformed this classic holiday tale of redemption and goodwill into an eerie spine-chilling story. If you’re brave enough to join on this thrilling adventure, book your tickets for A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story now at the Alexandra Palace!

About A Christmas Carol at the Alexandra Palace

This retelling of Dickens’ classic winter ghost story is filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects. Prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol.

It’s a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story cast and creatives

The 2021 production of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story saw Olivier award-winner Mark Gatiss star as Jacob Marley in his own retelling of Dickens’ classic winter ghost story alongside Nicholas Farrell (Chariots of Fire, The Crown) as Scrooge; James Backway (Holes) as Fred; Angelina Chudi as Caroline; Jo Eaton-Kent as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Zak Ford-Williams as Tiny Tim; Aoife Gaston and many more! Casting for the 2023 production is yet to be announced.

