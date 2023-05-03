Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Bleak Expectations Tickets at the Criterion Theatre, London

    Bleak Expectations

    Dickens’ tropes are exaggerated to a hilarious and absurd level in Bleak Expectations!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 10+
    Running time
    2 hours 15 mins including an interval.
    Performance dates
    3 May - 3 September 2023.
    Special notice

    The producers cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist at any performance, as this is subject to a variety of factors including illness, injury, or events beyond the producers’ control. No refunds or exchanges will be offered as a result of an artist’s unavailability to perform at any performance.

    Next Available Performances of Bleak Expectations

    TODAY is 16th February 2023

    May 2023 June 2023 July 2023 August 2023 September 2023

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies