5 reasons to see Bleak Expectations Jun 19, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride What the Dickens is Bleak Expectations about? The hotly anticipated stage adaptation of the hit BBC Radio 4 series finally hit the West End stage last month, and just like the famous novel it parodies, it’s an instant classic! Immerse yourself in the twisted, turbulent, and terribly funny world of orphan Pip Bin as he attempts to overthrow Victorian villains with the help of his best friend, Harry Biscuit, and siblings Tom, Pippa, and Poppy. Fasten your corsets, dust off your top hats, and join us as we embark on a journey into the topsy-turvy world of Bleak Expectations. Pip Pip!

1. There’s a different celebrity narrator every week

Why settle for one famous face, when you can have 15? Each week the role of the narrator is performed by a different guest star. Some of the stars who have already donned the storytellers’ top hat in this delightful Dickens parody include; comedian, and newly announced Taskmaster contestant, Sue Perkins, sketch show legend Sally Phillips, and everyone’s favourite TV and radio presenter, Dermot O’Leary.

But fear not, there are still a whole host of celebrities waiting in the wings at the Criterion Theatre including; Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, and Stephen Fry. Meaning that if you decide to see it again (which is a very strong possibility) then you will experience a whole new take on the tale. How novel!

2. It’s anything but Bleak

You should never judge a book by its cover, or, in this case, a show by its title. Combining elements of Victorian melodrama, satire, and absurdity, Bleak Expectations is completely farcical and frivolous, in the best possible way.

When the world outside the theatre can be seen as a little bleak, it’s nice to be able to escape into a new ridiculous reality. Filled with witty dialogue, clever wordplay, and hilarious misunderstandings, this comedy delivers non-stop laughs that will leave you in stitches, long after the curtain falls.

3. It has some serious writing talent behind it, and we’re not talking about Dickens

Mark Evans, the creator of the hit BBC Radio 4 comedy on which the show is based, is back and behind this latest adaptation.

The radio program saw huge success when it first aired over 15 years ago, winning the Best Radio Sitcom Award twice! The characters were then transported from radio to TV screens in 2011’s The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff, starring Katherine Parkinson and Robert Webb. In addition to Bleak Expectations, Mark Evans also wrote That Mitchell and Webb Sound (and later That Mitchell and Webb Look) as well as the much-loved children’s sketch show, I’m Sorry I’ve Got No Head.

4. It’s perfect for aficionados and newbies alike

Whether you’ve read the 19th-century novel in which Bleak Expectations is based, or have only just realised that Bleak Expectations is based on a 19th-century novel, the show has something for everyone. The clever story is a satirical take on Victorian literature and melodrama, through poking fun at its tropes and conventions, adding an extra layer of enjoyment for those familiar with the genre. But fear not, the jokes won’t go over your head if you’re not an expert on Dickens back catalogue. The family-friendly play can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages, with its slapstick humour appealing to both children and adults alike, making it a great choice for the whole family.

5. The Memorable Characters and plot

The play features a colourful cast of characters, each with their own quirks and eccentricities. From the tragic and hopeless romantic Pip Bin, to the dastardly villain Mr. Gently Benevolent, and everyone’s best friend (with an even better name) Harry Biscuit, the characters are larger than life and leave as much of as lasting impression as the fanciful storyline.

Together with his siblings, Tom, Pippa, and Poppy, young Pip Bin, a half-ophan and would-be-hero, journeys on a most remarkable adventure. Experience their wonderfully wacky world as they attempt to escape the evil clutches of Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the irrepressible Hard Thrasher siblings, and deal with disaster at every turn.

Book your tickets to Bleak Expectations today!

A classic caper filled with false identities, true love, and irreverent humour that is playing until 03 September, book your tickets today!