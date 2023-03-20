Tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire are available now

In a simmering feud that is driven by dark desires, the lines between truth and deception begin to blur. Frequently hailed as one of the most refined plays of its period, Tennessee Williams’ classic A Streetcar Named Desire descends into violence and destruction as it follows the crumbling reality and moral and mental downfall of Blanche DuBois. A Streetcar Named Desire is a chilling look into the human psyche that you don’t want to miss, book your tickets to witness this production at the Phoenix Theatre today for six weeks only!

About A Streetcar Named Desire

On a hot and sickly summer's day in New Orleans, a fading Southern beauty begins to spiral.

After losing the DuBois family plantation in Mississippi, Blanche DuBois packs her bags and moves in with her estranged sister Stella and brother-in-law Stanley at their run-down apartment in New Orleans, bringing with her a past that threatens the future. Blanche's refined sensitivities are insulted by Stanley's crude, animalistic behaviour. As he gains closer to the truth - she becomes tense and defensive, teetering on the edge of a mental breakdown. As Blanche’s fragile world begins to unravel at the seams, reality and illusion collide in a violent conflict that will change their lives forever.

The cast and creatives of A Streetcar Named Desire

The starring role of Blanche DuBois will be played by Patsy Ferran (Summer and Smoke), with the BAFTA-winning Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Stanley, and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) as Stella. Rebecca Frecknall directs her first production at the Almeida since her multi-Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret.

A Streetcar Named Desire tickets are available now!

A Streetcar Named Desire shows the transition from the old to the new South in this introspective look into the treatements and restrictions of women. Book tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire today to see this thrilling production of Tenessee Williams’ beloved classic!