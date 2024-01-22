A Mirror London Tickets

You are invited to celebrate the wedding of Leyla and Joel.

Award-winning actors Jonny Lee Miller (known for Trainspotting and Elementary) and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education and Scenes with Girls) lead the compelling and masterful play A Mirror, which is set to hit London's West End after a successful run at the Almeida Theatre. A Mirror in London will run at the Trafalgar Theatre from January 22, 2024.

Given the sell-out success at the Almeida Theatre, A Mirror tickets are expected to be in high demand. Book A Mirror tickets today to ensure you don't miss out.

More About A Mirror in London

Would the congregation please stand and swear the Oath of Allegiance.

Celebrated playwright Sam Holcroft, a Writer-In-Residence at The Royal National Theatre, and known for works like Rules for Living and Edgar & Annabel at The National Theatre, collaborates with director Jeremy Herrin, acclaimed for working on productions such as Best of Enemies and People, Places and Things, to lead audiences through an unexpected, engaging, and thought-provoking experience.

In a story where creativity clashes with corruption, the question arises: who gets to determine what qualifies as art and what stands as truth? Geoffrey Streatfeild reprises the role of Bax, while BIFA Winner and BAFTA nominee Samuel Adewunmi plays the character of Adem. With a strictly limited run, ensure you don't miss out on this thrilling and ingeniously playful new play.

A Mirror Reviews

“An ingenious drama” - Financial Times

“Sam Holcroft’s drama delights in the theatrical trickery of dual identities and false realities” - The Guardian

“Brilliantly mischievous” - Time Out

“Like nothing else you’ll see on London stages” - Independent

A Mirror London Cast

Johnny Lee Miller

Tanya Reynolds

Geoffrey Streatfeild

Samuel Adewunmi

A Mirror London Creatives

Main Creatives