If you see Samuel Adewunmi (Adem) cutting up slices of orange in his kitchen, you may think he was preparing some mulled wine, creating a Christingle, or garnishing a roasted duck. You’d be wrong. ‘I love to get jazzy when decorating the tree! I like to do something fancy and slice up some oranges and dry them on the branches’, so don’t be tempted to snaffle one of the sweet segments you see on his chopping board, you may be inadvertently consuming the decorations (thankfully, however, you won’t end up with tinselitis)

A Mirror, the critically acclaimed new play making its West End transfer after a sold out run at the Almedia Theatre is equally deceptive. As the tagline says ‘this play is a lie’. Interrogating censorship, authorship, and free speech, the powerful production forces its audience to examine the Ministry’s rules, and the devastation they can cause.

Something else that can cause devastation? Well, according to Adewunmi that would be denying that Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas! ‘I’d be betraying pop culture if I said anything else!’ Geoffrey Streatfeild (Bax) is also no stranger to cheese, a cheese board that is. ‘My favourite Christmas food is cheese. Always a cheese board’

We sat down with the pair ahead of the West End opening, to discuss their Christmas past, present and futures…