    World Premiere of All About Eve Starring Lily James and Gillian Anderson Arrives in the West End Next Year

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Sonia Friedman Productions and Fox Stage Productions have just announced that a brand new stage adaptation of the 1950 film All About Eve, directed by Ivo van Hove, is set to receive its premiere at the West End's Noel Coward Theatre in February 2019. All About Eve tickets will be available for purchase from Friday 28 September, 2018.

    Pictured: Lily James and Gillian Anderson

    All About Eve was originally set to star Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett as Margo Channing. When the actress had to withdraw from the role due to scheduling conflicts Gillian Anderson quickly stepped in to make her return to the West End. Gillian Anderson of X-Files fame, will be be joined by the fantastic Lily James who recently starred in the summer smash-hit film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

    Other cast additions include the BAFTA award-winner Monica Dolan who will star as Karen, along with Rhashan Stone as Lloyd and Sheila Reid as Birdie

    All About Eve is a widely loved and critically-acclaimed film based on the 1946 short story ‘The Wisdom of Eve’ by Mary Orr. To this date, the film, which starred Hollywood legend Bette Davis, is the only one ever to receive four female acting nominations. 

    Performances are scheduled to begin on the 2nd of February at the Noel Coward Theatre and will run for 14 weeks. Additional casting information is scheduled to be released in the coming months. 

