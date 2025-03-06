World Book Day 2025: 9 shows that’ll count towards your Goodreads goal
By Sian McBride
The sound of panicked parents assembling a Very Hungry Caterpillar costume from a couple of throw pillows, paper plates and sellotape can only mean one thing - World Book Day is here. While some might be diving headfirst into a chunky novel, others are looking for a quicker way to tick off their TBR pile. Enter: West End adaptations. If you’re wearing your reading glasses, watching a play is basically the same as reading a book. And theatre programmes - with their forewords, interviews and biographies - totally count as a novella too. So really, when you see a show, you’re getting through two books at once. That’s theatre maths.
So, for those who want to keep up their Goodreads stats without necessarily flipping pages, here are nine must-see book-to-stage adaptations currently lighting up London’s West End. Happy World Book Day!
Clueless, The Musical
As if London’s most Betty musical is, like, actually adapted from a 19th century book?! The cult 90s film-cum-musical is totally based on Jane Austen’s Emma - the novel even has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in the musical, look out for the classroom chalkboard!
While Austen’s much-loved classic follows the wealthy and self-assured Emma Woodhouse and her matchmaking mishaps in the Regency era, the musical version keeps things valley girl chic. Cher (our Emma stand-in), plays cupid (in a better outfit) as she meddles in the love lives of her fellow classmates. While she looks totally cool and in control in front of her friends, she struggles to figure out her own feelings in private.
Featuring catchy pop-infused musical numbers from Brit award-winner KT Tunstall, and all the 90s nostalgia you could ask for - expect big hats, bigger attitudes, and a totally buggin' take on one of literature's greatest meddling heroines. Now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre, see why Clueless, just like Cher herself, is the most popular and enduring take on Jane Austen’s classic.
The Devil Wears Prada
Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, based on her own experiences working as an assistant at Vogue, became an instant bestseller before being adapted into the groundbreaking 2006 film starring Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The semi-autobiographical story follows Andy Sachs, a young journalist navigating the cutthroat fashion industry under the tyrannical leadership of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly.
If you’ve ever wondered what Miranda Priestly’s cutting remarks would sound like in musical form, here’s your answer - they’re as sharp and acidic as ever. Iconic lines are interwoven into the score, and with Elton John on board for the music, and Vannessa Willams stepping into Priestly’s blood-red stilettos, this adaptation of Weisberger’s novel is as fabulous as you’d expect. Just don’t show up in cerulean unless you really know your colour theory.
Expect runway-worthy costumes, powerhouse ballads, and a fresh take on one of the most intimidating bosses in literary history.
The Years
The multi Olivier-nominated play, The Years - based on Annie Ernaux’s multi-decade-spanning memoir - brings a poetic, memory-laced meditation on time and identity to the stage. It’s a unique experience, blending history with personal recollection in a way that makes you reflect on your own story. And hey, it still counts towards your Goodreads tally.
Adapted from the highly acclaimed autobiographical novel that chronicles the author’s life and French society from the 1940s to the early 2000s. The book, which won the 2019 Warwick Prize for Women in Translation, is unique in that it blends personal memory with collective history, painting a broader picture of social and cultural change. Ernaux was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022, further cementing her literary legacy. And the stage adaptation is just as successful. The play had a sold-out run at the Almeida Theatre before transferring to its current home at the Harold Pinter Theatre, and has just received an incredible 5 Olivier nominations, including Best New Play.
Mrs. Doubtfire
Cross-dressing shenanigans, heartfelt family moments, and a lot of cake-based chaos—Mrs. Doubtfire takes Anne Fine’s original novel and brings it to life with all the comedy and warmth we remember from the 90s film. The stage version delivers laughs, a chorus line of dancing nans, and a truly impressive quick-change routine.
Anne Fine’s 1987 novel Madame Doubtfire tells the story of a divorced father who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to spend more time with his children. While the book is a poignant exploration of family dynamics, it became best known for its 1993 film adaptation starring Robin Williams.
The stage musical takes the heartfelt and comedic elements of the film and amplifies them with big musical numbers and larger-than-life performances. The show delves deeper into the emotional stakes of the story, exploring themes of fatherhood, reconciliation, and identity. While the book has a more grounded and sometimes bittersweet tone, the musical fully embraces the chaos and hilarity of the disguise, making for a laugh-out-loud theatre experience. Mrs. Doubtfire will be hosting special fan nights with post-show Q&As with the cast on Wednesday performances until 2nd April - which is basically a Book Club discussion, right?
Oliver!
Consider yourself at home in a Dickensian London filled with toe-tapping songs and a surprisingly upbeat take on child poverty. Lionel Bart’s musical adaptation of Oliver Twist remains a West End staple, and for good reason. If you’re going to tackle the classics, why not do it with some iconic show tunes?
Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist is one of the most famous novels of the 19th century, highlighting the struggles of an orphan in the grimy streets of London. The novel exposed the harsh realities of poverty and child labor, creating a powerful social commentary.
Lionel Bart’s 1960 musical Oliver! transformed the bleak Dickensian world into a vibrant theatrical experience, featuring beloved songs like “Consider Yourself” and “Food, Glorious Food.” The musical, which won the Tony Award for Best Original Score, keeps the novel’s themes intact while adding a more uplifting and accessible tone. While Dickens’ novel can be dark and unflinching, the musical finds moments of joy and hope within Oliver’s journey.
Matilda the Musical
One of the greatest book-to-stage transformations, Matilda the Musical takes Roald Dahl’s rebellious young genius and turns her into the ultimate musical theatre icon. With a Tony-winning score by Tim Minchin and a delightfully revolting take on childhood rebellion, this show is practically a required text for any book lover.
Roald Dahl’s Matilda is a beloved children’s book about an extraordinarily intelligent girl who overcomes neglectful parents and a tyrannical headmistress. The book’s themes of resilience, education, and the power of storytelling have resonated with generations of readers.
Matilda the Musical, which made its West End debut at the Cambridge Theatre 14 years ago, became a global phenomenon, winning multiple Olivier and Tony Awards. The musical expands on Matilda’s struggles and friendships, adding energetic choreography and witty lyrics. While Dahl’s book is whimsical and slightly dark, the musical emphasizes Matilda’s strength and determination, making her triumphs even more rewarding.
Wicked
A prequel, a revisionist history, a political drama - Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked took The Wizard of Oz and turned it upside down. The musical adaptation takes that story and adds some serious show-stopping (and show opening. See: the 2025 oscars ceremony) numbers. If you haven’t seen Wicked yet - seriously where have you been?
Gregory Maguire’s Wicked reimagines the Wizard of Oz story from the perspective of Elphaba, the so-called Wicked Witch of the West. The novel explores political intrigue, identity, and destiny.
The 2003 musical adaptation became a Broadway sensation, winning three Tony Awards, and the film adaptation is an Oscar winner! While the novel is complex and dark, the musical focuses more on Elphaba’s friendship with Glinda and her journey from misunderstood outsider to unlikely hero. With show-stopping numbers like “Defying Gravity,” Wicked remains one of the most successful stage adaptations of all time.
Cabaret
Some might not know that Cabaret originated from Christopher Isherwood’s Goodbye to Berlin, but this seedy, jazz-filled classic is as literary as it is legendary. The Kit Kat Club's immersive staging makes you feel like you're inside the novel’s world of 1930s Berlin decadence - just don’t expect a happy ending.
Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin provides the inspiration for Cabaret, offering a glimpse into pre-World War II Berlin through the eyes of an English writer. The novel captures the political and social tensions of the time.
The 1966 musical adaptation won multiple Tony Awards and was later adapted into the 1972 film starring Liza Minnelli. The current Olivier-winning London run has seen Oscar, Tony and Olivier winners take on the iconic roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles, including; Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace.
While the book is more introspective, the musical turns the Kit Kat Club into a dazzling yet ominous spectacle, blending glitz with a chilling historical undercurrent.
The Tiger Who Came to Tea
A show that proves it’s never too early to start your literary theatre journey. This charming adaptation of Judith Kerr’s beloved picture book brings the magic of a surprise feline visitor to life. It’s a delight for kids (and nostalgic adults), and at just under an hour, it’s probably one of the shortest book-to-stage adaptations you’ll ever see.
Judith Kerr’s classic 1968 picture book The Tiger Who Came to Tea has enchanted young readers for decades with its simple yet charming story about a tiger who unexpectedly joins a family for tea. The book, which has never been out of print, is a staple of British children’s literature.
The stage adaptation brings the whimsical story to life with puppetry, colourful sets, and interactive moments for children. While the book is short and sweet, the show expands on the tiger’s antics, making it a fun and engaging experience for young audiences.