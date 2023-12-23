Winter Spectacular has arrived at London Theatre Direct Dec 23, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Need a last-minute gift without breaking the bank? How about a guilt-free treat for yourself, and guarantee there will be at least one present you like this Christmas! (Not that we don’t appreciate the non-stick silicone spatula, mum) Then you're in luck! Our annual Winter Spectacular is back, with our most mind-blowing, wallet-friendly prices to date. This time, we’ve raised the bar and have added over 35 incredible shows to the ice cool sale, with many tickets to the top selling shows starting at just £15! Our Winter Spectacular extravaganza puts the freeze on booking fees and can save you up to 65% on must see musicals. You don’t want to let this sale pass you by. Check out our full list of Winter Spectacular shows here.

We Have More Than 35 Shows Available!

We’ve included over 35 incredible West End shows in our Winter Spectacular, from critically acclaimed star-studded dramas, such as A Mirror starring Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting) and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) to much-loved long running musicals, including the multi-award-winning Wicked and Matilda. As well as established shows, we also have next years hottest new productions on offer! Sheridan Smith (The Royle Family) makes her much anticipated return to the West End in Opening Night, a thrilling adaptation of the classic 70s film, and The Old Vic are taking us back to the 80s with a musical adaptation of Live Aid, with Just For One Day (though we’re sure we’ll be going more than once!)

Our top shows to see during our Winter Spectacular:

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

The Book of Mormon

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Frozen

The King and I

Backstairs Billy

Guys and Dolls

Sister Act

Magic Mike Live

Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Of course, that’s just a taste of what’s on offer; to see the full list, click here.

Book tickets with London Theatre Direct’s Winter Spectacular

With tickets starting from £15, our exclusive prices are causing a (snow)storm in the West End. Whether you want to treat the family, organise a night out with your friends, or get that special someone something special, we have a show they’ll love at a price you’ll adore. The only difficult decision? Deciding which to see first!